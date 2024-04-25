Premier League table for 2022-23 season

If it's the 2022-23 Premier League table you're after, you've come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 delivered plenty of fun and it continued into the business end of the season.

Who were first in last season’s Premier League table?

Manchester City chased down Arsenal to win yet another Premier League title. Manchester United’s new-look side reclaimed a place in the top four, and so did Newcastle.

Brighton and Aston Villa surprised by qualifying for Europe, while Liverpool dips into an unusual Europa League competition for its recent standards. West Ham will also play in Europe next season after winning the Europa Conference League to qualify for the Europa League.

Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds were relegated. Plenty of managers were sacked. And here's how the table looked when all was said and done.

Premier League final table - Last season, 2022-23

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard

