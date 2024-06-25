Premier League star worth £70 million is waiting for Man United to make their move

Premier League star worth £70 million is waiting for Man United to make their move

One of Premier League’s top young prospects is waiting for Manchester United to make a move to sign him this summer.

Man United have identified Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as their primary transfer target for this window.

The Red Devils have now received a major boost as the player is also interested in moving to Old Trafford and he feels that United are the best available option for him right now.

The club have seen one bid for the English defender get rejected by the Merseyside club, however, considering how evident the need for a new defender is at the club, United could soon make an improved offer for the 21-year-old.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the young defender is interested in joining Erik ten Hag’s Man United side and he is currently waiting for the Premier League giants to make their move for him.

Romano provided the update on his Transfer Live show on Playback. He said:

“This upcoming week, Manchester United internally will discuss again about what they want to do with Jarrad Branthwaite. The player keeps waiting for Manchester United. He keeps believing that Manchester United is a fantastic option for his future, so he wants to go to Manchester United.

Jarrad Branthwaite is waiting for Man United to make a move for him.

“But it also depends on Everton, and we have to see if Everton will change the conditions of the deal, because for £70 million, United are not going for Branthwaite. So, it has to be something different in terms of package, and we will see what happens.”

Branthwaite made 41 appearances for Sean Dyche’s team last season and helped them avoid relegation during crisis at Goodison Park.

His maturity beyond his age and his reading of the game has impressed many clubs across England.

Man United have other alternatives in mind for centre-back position

The Toffees want £70 million for the defender which United are not willing to pay.

In order to make the deal go through, United might have to include a player in a cash plus player deal to bring Everton to entertain the offer.

Despite their interest in Branthwaite, Man United have also identified alternatives for the centre-back position.

More Stories / Latest News

Premier League star worth £70 million is waiting for Man United to make their move

Jun 25 2024, 10:25

‘Get him in ASAP’ – Rio Ferdinand excited by Manchester United rumours

Jun 25 2024, 10:04

Barcelona offered chance to sign 24 y/o Manchester United outcast

Jun 25 2024, 9:36