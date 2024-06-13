Premier League star ‘only wants’ to join one club this summer despite late interest from Manchester United

Last week, it looked as though Manchester United could throw themselves in the mix as surprise contenders in pursuit of Joao Palhinha.

The midfielder has had to endure a tedious wait while Fulham and Bayern Munich try to hash out an agreement in hopes of finally getting a deal over the line. Last year, he thought he’d successfully made the move before the transfer collapsed on deadline day.

Palhinha had already flown to Munich and even begun conducting early media duties with the Bundesliga giants before having to jet back to West London and play a key role for Fulham in the 2023/2024 campaign.

Alas, when Bayern kept seeing their proposals rejected by the Cottagers, Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol revealed that United were keeping tabs on the situation and were interested in Palhinha. However, they didn’t go as far as to test Fulham’s resolve with a bid.

Palhinha only has eyes for Bayern

Even if they did, the Portugal star only has eyes for the Allianz this summer. Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Palhinha is solely focused on making his long-desired switch to Germany by declaring he ‘only wants’ the Bavarians. The prospective transfer could be completed in the coming days.

