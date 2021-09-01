St George’s Park - Premier League snub government offer to set up quarantine camp at St George’s Park - PA

The Premier League rejected an offer for players returning from World Cup qualifiers in countries on the UK’s coronavirus red list to quarantine – and train – at St George’s Park, Telegraph Sport can reveal.

During talks aimed at solving football’s club-versus-country crisis, the Government indicated it was prepared to relax strict quarantine rules that force residents entering Britain from red-list nations to pay to spend 10 days self-isolating in a designated hotel.

The plan would have been for players involved in World Cup qualifiers in such countries to spend their 10 days of quarantine at the National Football Centre, where they would have been allowed out of their rooms for supervised solo training sessions.

However, they would not have been permitted any direct contact with others and would still have missed matches for their clubs following the international break.

The Government’s refusal to allow such an exemption saw the Premier League announce last week its 20 teams had “unanimously” agreed not to release players for fixtures in red-list countries this month.

In its statement on the crisis, the world’s richest league cited the impact hotel quarantine would have on players’ match fitness, something that could deprive clubs of some of their biggest stars for even longer than 10 days.

The St George’s Park plan would have helped mitigate against that and a similar proposal is said to be being pursued by Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa after they broke ranks by allowing their Argentina players to travel for the first two of the nation’s three qualifiers.

Those players could dodge being confined to hotel rooms upon their return to the UK by spending their 10-day quarantine period in a country in which they could train outdoors.

Telegraph Sport has been told the decision by Spurs and Villa to break a pact not to release players has bemused other Premier League clubs.

It has also provoked fury in Brazil, who face being without Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Ederson, Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Fred (Manchester United), Richarlison (Everton) and Raphinha (Leeds United) for their own qualifiers, including against Argentina.

Fifa does have the power to punish teams for refusing to release players but it has yet to make a specific threat to do so for those citing UK Government rules as the reason.

That is not the case for clubs from countries without such rules amid a related row over its decision to extend the September and October international window for South American teams by two days.

Spain’s La Liga last week failed in an initial legal challenge to that decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.