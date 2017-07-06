Premier League season starts on a Friday night as Arsenal entertain Leicester

Arsenal host Leicester to kick off the Premier League on Friday August 11

The 2017-18 Premier League season will open with a Friday night clash between Arsenal and Leicester.

The Premier League announced the selected televised matches for the early weeks of the new season on Thursday.

And the Emirates Stadium will host the first game, with the Gunners playing 2015-16 champions Leicester with a 1945BST kick-off on Friday, August 11 on Sky Sports.

The traditional season curtain raiser is the Community Shield, which takes place at Wembley on Sunday, August 6 between Premier League champions Chelsea and FA Cup winners Arsenal.

Brighton’s Premier League debut, against Manchester City, will be live on BT Sport on Saturday, August 12 at 1730BST.

And Newcastle’s return to the top flight, against last season’s runners-up Tottenham, will be televised the following day at 1330BST before Manchester United’s home game with West Ham follows, also on Sky Sports.

The London derby between Spurs and defending champions Chelsea will be televised on Sky Sports, beginning at 1600BST at Wembley on Sunday, August 20.

Liverpool have two big games on Sky Sports either side of the international break, at home to Arsenal on Sunday, August 27 at 1600BST and at Manchester City on Saturday, September 9 at 1230BST.

Chelsea v Arsenal and Manchester United v Everton take place on Sunday, September 17, with both matches on Sky Sports.

Chelsea’s match with Manchester City on Saturday, September 30 will now take place at 1730BST on BT Sport.

Sky Sports live PL fixtures – August

Fri 11 Arsenal v Leicester 7.45pm Sat 12 Watford v Liverpool 12.30pm Sun 13 Newcastle v Tottenham 1.30pm Sun 13 Man Utd v West Ham 4pm Sat 19 Swansea v Man Utd 12.30pm Sun 20 Huddersfield v Newcastle 1.30pm Sun 20 Tottenham v Chelsea 4pm Mon 21 Man City v Everton 8pm Sat 26 Bournemouth v Man City 12.30pm Sun 27 West Brom v Stoke 1.30pm Sun 27 Liverpool v Arsenal 4pm

Sky Sports live PL fixtures – September