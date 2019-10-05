Premier League round-up: Liverpool win again after last-gasp penalty, Spurs humbled at Brighton, Villa go goal crazy

Liverpool players celebrate with match-winner James Milner. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)





Liverpool maintained their 100% start to their Premier League campaign thanks to a controversial stoppage time penalty to beat Leicester 2-1 at Anfield.

James Milner confidently dispatched the spot kick after VAR ruled that Sadio Mane had been fouled despite minimal contact from Marc Albrighton.

The Foxes were denied a hard-fought point after James Maddison had cancelled out Mane’s earlier strike.

In the early kick off, Spurs rounded off a miserable week after going down 3-0 to Brighton at the AMEX stadium.

Neal Maupay opened the scoring after just three minutes with Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris suffering a serious looking arm injury in the process.

19-year-old striker Aaron Connolly then scored either side of half time to pile more pressure on under-fire Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Aaron Connolly of Brighton and Hove Albion celebrates with teammates. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Aston Villa players celebrate. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Aston Villa picked up their second win of the season in sensational style after hammering Norwich 5-1 at Carrow Road.

Striker Wesley scored twice inside the first half an hour but then missed a penalty denying him a hat-trick.

Second half goals from Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane and a Douglas Luiz screamer completed the rout before Josip Drmic’s late consolation for the Canaries.

Seamus Coleman was sent off as Everton slumped to a 1-0 defeat away at Burnley - Jeff Hendrick with the winner for the Clarets.

Watford remain rooted to the foot of the table after a 0-0 draw against Sheffield United.

A dramatic finish in the late game saw Crystal Palace move up to fourth in the Premier League after Jordan Ayew’s 87th minute VAR-assisted winner against West Ham.

Despite going in front through Sebastian Haller, the Hammers were pegged back by Patrick van Aarnholt’s penalty after Declan Rice’s handball.

After the Linesman had originally flagged for offside, the video officials ruled that Ayew’s late goal was in fact legal and Palace took the three points.



