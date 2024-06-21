Premier League rival agree £35 million deal for Manchester City defensive target in fresh transfer setback

Aston Villa have agreed a deal with Chelsea for reported Manchester City transfer target Ian Maatsen.

The 22-year-old, who started Borussia Dortmund’s UEFA Champions League Final defeat to Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium earlier this month, moved to the Bundesliga in January for a fourth loan spell away from Stamford Bridge.

The left-back featured 23 times for Edin Terzic’s side at Signal Iduna Park in Germany, and has previously spent time at Charlton, Coventry and Burnley, having initially come through Chelsea’s youth ranks since arriving as a teenager in 2019.

Maatsen is contracted with Chelsea until 2026 but is part of a summer sale at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea bid to remain compliant with the Premier League’s financial rules.

The Dutchman made 12 appearances for Chelsea during the recent 2023/24 campaign, and has been subject to early transfer interest due to a £35 million release clause within the contract of the defender.

Borussia Dortmund were interested in re-signing Maatsen this summer, after the full-back made 16 Bundesliga appearances and featured seven times in the Champions League during his six month loan spell.

Aston Villa and Manchester City were also credited with interest in the Dutch international according to outlet HITC, with Pep Guardiola’s side untroubled by the release clause fee which was stalling Dortmund’s transfer pursuit.

Manchester City have missed out on signing the left-back however, after Aston Villa agreed a £35 million deal to sign Maatsen this summer, with the fee potentially rising to £40 million dependent on add-ons.

The transfer is subject to the defender completing a medical upon returning from the European Championship in Germany, with Maatsen also set to sign a long-term contract at Villa Park.

The 22-year-old has agreed a six-year contract with the Midlands club, and will play Champions League football next season, after Unai Emery’s side qualified for the competition in May.

Manchester City are expected to make additions this summer, with the club planning to address Pep Guardiola’s midfield options ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.