🚨 Premier League reveal nominees for Goal of the Season

The Premier League have revealed the 10 nominees for this season's Goal of the Season award.

It's been a truly excellent campaign full of sensational goals but these 10 are, according to the Premier League, the best of the lot.

The best of 2023/24 ⚽️



Manchester United are included four times with Alejandro Garnacho's bicycle kick against Everton leading the way.

Chelsea have two nominees included Moises Caicedo's halfway line strike on the final day.

Champions Manchester City meanwhile are included with Oscar Bobb's brilliant finish against Newcastle amongst the shortlist.

