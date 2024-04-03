Premier League relegation battle: Who will stay up?
Who will be playing Championship football next season and who will be enjoying at least another year in the Premier League?
The top-flight relegation battle has intensified in recent weeks with Nottingham Forest and Everton dragged towards the bottom three after being hit by points deductions.
Forest, who were docked four points in March, moved three clear of the drop zone with a 3-1 win over Fulham on Tuesday.
Everton, who received a six-point deduction on appeal for financial breaches, snatched a vital draw against Newcastle to move four points clear of 18th-placed Luton.
Meanwhile, Burnley extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a draw against Wolves as their mini-revival continues.
Back-to-back draws for Sheffield United have given them a glimmer of hope, while Luton remain in the bottom three after a 2-0 loss at Arsenal.
But who needs what to stay up and what do our data experts predict will happen?
BBC Sport takes a closer look at the state of play at the bottom of the Premier League.
It's complicated...
While Nottingham Forest's four-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR) has been applied, they have appealed against the decision which could complicate matters.
Everton had a 10-point deduction imposed in November, which was reduced to six on appeal in February, for PSR breaches in the three-year period up to and including 2021-22.
However, in January, they were charged again over alleged breaches in their accounts up to 2022-23.
If they are found to have breached financial rules again, Everton face another points deduction. A verdict is expected in April and would be subject to appeal.
Any appeals could take that process to 24 May, the week after the season concludes on 19 May, although the belief is any decision would be sorted before the final day.
Current table
Premier League table
15. Brentford
31
28
-13
DLLDD
16. Everton
30
26
-11
DLLLD
17. Nottingham Forest
31
25
-14
LLDDW
18. Luton
31
22
-11
DLDLL
19. Burnley
31
19
-34
LDWDD
20. Sheffield United
29
15
-50
LLLDD
The run-in
Brentford: 6 April v Aston Villa (away); 13 April v Sheffield Utd (home); 20 April v Luton (away); 27 April v Everton (away); 4 May v Fulham (home); 11 May v Bournemouth (away); 19 May v Newcastle (home).
Everton: 6 April v Burnley (home); 15 April v Chelsea (away); 21 April v Nottm Forest (home); 24 April v Liverpool (home); 27 April v Brentford (home); 4 May v Luton (away); 11 May v Sheffield Utd (home); 19 May v Arsenal (away).
Nottingham Forest: 7 April v Tottenham (away); 13 April v Wolves (home); 21 April v Everton (away); 27 April v Manchester City (home); 4 May v Sheffield Utd (away); 11 May v Chelsea (home); 19 May v Burnley (away).
Luton Town: 6 April v Bournemouth (home); 13 April v Manchester City (away); 20 April v Brentford (home); 28 April v Wolves (away); 4 May v Everton (home); 11 May v West Ham (away); 19 May v Fulham (home).
Burnley: 6 April v Everton (away); 13 April v Brighton (home); 20 April v Sheffield Utd (away); 27 April v Manchester United (away); 4 May v Newcastle (home); 11 May v Tottenham (away); 19 May v Nottm Forest (home).
Sheffield United: 4 April v Liverpool (away); 7 April v Chelsea (home); 13 April v Brentford (away); 20 April v Burnley (home); 24 April v Manchester United (away); 27 April v Newcastle (away); 4 May v Nottm Forest (home); 11 May v Everton (away); 19 May v Tottenham (home).
What do the prediction models suggest?
Predicted Premier League final table - Opta
15. Brentford
1.9
15th - 28 points
16. Everton
3.6
16th - 26 points
17. Nottingham Forest
21
17th - 25 points
18. Luton Town
77.9
18th - 22 points
19. Burnley
95.6
19th - 19 points
20. Sheffield United
99.0
20th - 15 points
