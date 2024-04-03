Premier League relegation battle: Who will stay up?

Who will be playing Championship football next season and who will be enjoying at least another year in the Premier League?

The top-flight relegation battle has intensified in recent weeks with Nottingham Forest and Everton dragged towards the bottom three after being hit by points deductions.

Forest, who were docked four points in March, moved three clear of the drop zone with a 3-1 win over Fulham on Tuesday.

Everton, who received a six-point deduction on appeal for financial breaches, snatched a vital draw against Newcastle to move four points clear of 18th-placed Luton.

Meanwhile, Burnley extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a draw against Wolves as their mini-revival continues.

Back-to-back draws for Sheffield United have given them a glimmer of hope, while Luton remain in the bottom three after a 2-0 loss at Arsenal.

But who needs what to stay up and what do our data experts predict will happen?

BBC Sport takes a closer look at the state of play at the bottom of the Premier League.

It's complicated...

While Nottingham Forest's four-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR) has been applied, they have appealed against the decision which could complicate matters.

Everton had a 10-point deduction imposed in November, which was reduced to six on appeal in February, for PSR breaches in the three-year period up to and including 2021-22.

However, in January, they were charged again over alleged breaches in their accounts up to 2022-23.

If they are found to have breached financial rules again, Everton face another points deduction. A verdict is expected in April and would be subject to appeal.

Any appeals could take that process to 24 May, the week after the season concludes on 19 May, although the belief is any decision would be sorted before the final day.

Current table

Premier League table 15. Brentford 31 28 -13 DLLDD 16. Everton 30 26 -11 DLLLD 17. Nottingham Forest 31 25 -14 LLDDW 18. Luton 31 22 -11 DLDLL 19. Burnley 31 19 -34 LDWDD 20. Sheffield United 29 15 -50 LLLDD

The run-in

Brentford: 6 April v Aston Villa (away); 13 April v Sheffield Utd (home); 20 April v Luton (away); 27 April v Everton (away); 4 May v Fulham (home); 11 May v Bournemouth (away); 19 May v Newcastle (home).

Everton: 6 April v Burnley (home); 15 April v Chelsea (away); 21 April v Nottm Forest (home); 24 April v Liverpool (home); 27 April v Brentford (home); 4 May v Luton (away); 11 May v Sheffield Utd (home); 19 May v Arsenal (away).

Nottingham Forest: 7 April v Tottenham (away); 13 April v Wolves (home); 21 April v Everton (away); 27 April v Manchester City (home); 4 May v Sheffield Utd (away); 11 May v Chelsea (home); 19 May v Burnley (away).

Luton Town: 6 April v Bournemouth (home); 13 April v Manchester City (away); 20 April v Brentford (home); 28 April v Wolves (away); 4 May v Everton (home); 11 May v West Ham (away); 19 May v Fulham (home).

Burnley: 6 April v Everton (away); 13 April v Brighton (home); 20 April v Sheffield Utd (away); 27 April v Manchester United (away); 4 May v Newcastle (home); 11 May v Tottenham (away); 19 May v Nottm Forest (home).

Sheffield United: 4 April v Liverpool (away); 7 April v Chelsea (home); 13 April v Brentford (away); 20 April v Burnley (home); 24 April v Manchester United (away); 27 April v Newcastle (away); 4 May v Nottm Forest (home); 11 May v Everton (away); 19 May v Tottenham (home).

What do the prediction models suggest?

Predicted Premier League final table - Opta 15. Brentford 1.9 15th - 28 points 16. Everton 3.6 16th - 26 points 17. Nottingham Forest 21 17th - 25 points 18. Luton Town 77.9 18th - 22 points 19. Burnley 95.6 19th - 19 points 20. Sheffield United 99.0 20th - 15 points