Premier League reject Uefa's proposal to award Champions League places on past performances

Fulham v Leicester City - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - February 3, 2021 General view of an official match ball inside a goal net before the match - Pool via REUTERS /Pool via REUTERS

Premier League clubs have rejected many of Uefa’s proposals for the new Champions League after 2024 – including the awarding of places based on historical performance and a scheduling change that would see the Champions League games played in every month of the domestic season.

At a video call for all 20 shareholders, the clubs considered the “Swiss model” proposed by Uefa in greater detail – with fears that it will take broadcast value away from the Premier League and redistribute it to an expanded Champions League dominated by Europe’s so-called elite.

Among the proposals put before clubs was a new calendar which would leave no room for the League Cup, currently one of the key broadcast revenue earners for the Football League (EFL). Getting rid of the 61-year-old competition would mean that the EFL lost a major part of its earnings and would have to be compensated. No decisions were made on that and discussions will begin with the EFL.

In the expanded Champions League, including a 36-team league stage in which all clubs play ten fixtures, there are proposals from Uefa that games are played all season long – in every month. That was rejected by the Premier League clubs who would see it as directly rivalling their own games and diminishing broadcast revenue. The Premier League will ask Uefa that any new expanded competition completes its group stages or first round by Christmas.

In addition, the clubs studied the four places out of the 36 which will be awarded on the basis of past performances over the preceding five years – known as the Uefa coefficient. Of those four places, one is the “Champions path” place which is almost certain to be awarded to the winners of Holland’s Eredivisie. Another is reserved for France’s Ligue 1.

The remaining two coefficient places would potentially benefit all the clubs who qualified for the other two European competitions – the Europa League and the Europa Conference League. Of those clubs, the two with the best Uefa coefficient would be given an “access boost” to the Champions League. The Premier League has asked Uefa to come up with better options.