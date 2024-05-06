Premier League referee to wear camera in match

It is the first time a referee will wear a video camera in a Premier League match [Getty Images]

A referee will wear a video camera for the first time in a Premier League game during Monday evening's match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

Jarred Gillett will use a head-mounted device called a 'RefCam', although the footage will not be broadcast live.

The video will be used in a one-off programme providing insight into officiating in the Premier League.

In February, Bundesliga referee Daniel Schlager wore a camera and microphone during a 2-2 draw between Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg.

That footage was also used for a programme called 'Referees Mic'd up - Bundesliga'.

Last year, Premier League referee Rob Jones wore a camera for a 2023 Summer Series match between Chelsea and Brighton in Philadelphia.

The use of bodycams was also trialled by the Football Association in adult grassroots football last year in an effort to reduce the amount of abuse officials at that level suffered.