Premier League: Quality of division's top teams 'unprecedented', says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta's (right) Arsenal beat reigning champions Manchester City in October and remain unbeaten after 10 games

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes the quality of the teams currently competing for the Premier League title is "unprecedented".

This season's top four have amassed a higher total of points collectively than in any previous campaign.

Tottenham lead the way, having 26 points from a possible 30, two points ahead of both Arsenal and Manchester City and three ahead of Liverpool.

"What has happened in the last five years is unprecedented," Arteta said.

"It never happened with the amount of points and level of the teams."

Manchester City overhauled long-time leaders Arsenal to win the title by five points last season, securing their fifth league victory in six years.

The only side to have beaten City to the trop prize during their period of dominance is Liverpool, who won the title with 99 points in 2019-20, winning all but six of their matches during that campaign.

Arteta, whose side remains unbeaten this season, said there is no point comparing the competition to previous season because of the number of high-quality teams now in contention.

"Now it's the amount of teams with that level that is increasing and increasing," said Arteta, speaking before Arsenal's trip to Newcastle United on Saturday (17:30 GMT).

"That's why comparing to the past in this league is a waste of time.

"It's very different to what it used to be, and that puts the demands of what we do every single day in a different scope."

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery's Aston Villa continue to keep pace with the top four and are just one point behind Liverpool, on 21 points.

Of last season's top four sides, Newcastle are five points behind Villa in sixth and Manchester United are two points further back in eighth, behind Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton.