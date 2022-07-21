Premier League preseason video highlights: Christian Pulisic scores, Everton humbled

There were plenty of eyebrow-raising moments from Wednesday’s friendlies involving Premier League sides readying themselves for their 2022-23 seasons.

A strong Everton lineup was battered 4-0 by Minnesota United and Chelsea couldn’t beat Charlotte FC despite a goal from home country hero Christian Pulisic.

[ MORE: USMNT’s Richards set for Crystal Palace ]

Kevin De Bruyne scored two nice goals for Manchester City against Mexican powers Club America in Houston, while Arsenal looked fluid in a comfortable win over Orlando City that nonetheless wasn’t decided until late.

Aston Villa scored a stylish goal, Nottingham Forest ran past Bundesliga opposition, and Leicester City ran all over Hull City away from the King Power Stadium.

More Premier League

Premier League 2022 preseason friendly fixtures: Schedule, dates, tours,... VIDEO: ProSoccerTalk — Premier League breakout candidates, USMNT transfers,... Manchester United beat Crystal Palace, forwards impress again – Video...

Christian Pulisic scores but Chelsea draws Charlotte 1-1

Christian Pulisic scored and Chelsea looked set to waltz to a win, but Charlotte won and converted a late penalty to leave the match level after 90 minutes.

The teams decided to go to penalties and Conor Gallagher’s sad penalty kick was the lone miss as Charlotte had a better day at the spot than their Premier League foes.

🔵🇺🇸⚽️ Christian Pulisic puts Chelsea 1-0 up against Charlotte FC. The #USMNT star with a lovely finish on home soil to send the fans wild. #CFC #MLS 🎥 @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/qhuDy7DROl — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 21, 2022

Arsenal cruises to 3-1 win over Orlando City

Gabriel Martinelli and Orlando’s Facundo Torres traded first-half goals and the Gunners had control but needed to work for their win over the final half hour.

Story continues

Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson bagged late goals to help Arsenal get their win.

O ARSENAL TÁ COMO? ⚡🔴 Pelo @FC_Series, os Gunners venceram o Orlando City por 3 a 1, em duelo entre Gabriel Jesus e Alexandre Pato, e conseguiram a terceira vitória seguida na pré-temporada. Coringas de Arteta? 🔥 #Arsenal #FCSeriesNaTNTSports pic.twitter.com/dGqa0FsXOw — TNT Sports Brasil (@TNTSportsBR) July 21, 2022

Wolves batter Alaves 4-0 as Raul Jimenez scores

Wolves got goals from four bonafide contributors including Mexican star Raul Jimenez in a four-goal win.

Also scoring were Daniel Podence, Max Kilman, and Pedro Neto in an encouraging runout for the Premier League side.

De Bruyne double includes vicious shot, Man City beats Club America 2-1

Kevin De Bruyne scored both of Man City’s goals in a fiery match in Houston.

Club America was physical, in particular with Jack Grealish, as all the goals were scored in the first half.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE BANGER 💥 pic.twitter.com/xTKiVLcDUI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 21, 2022

Archer finishes stylish Aston Villa team goal in 1-0 win over Brisbane Roar

The Australian crowd only saw one goal, but boy was it a special bit of business.

Leicester City hangs four on Hull City in blow out clean sheet at the MKM Stadium

Everton has night to forget in Minnesota

Frank Lampard’s Toffees went down three goals after barely more than a half hour, and never found the score sheet in a humbling friendly setback to former pal Adrian Heath’s Loons.

This was a pretty full-strength Everton side, with Jordan Pickford struggling in goal behind James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Minnesota kept Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Demarai Gray, Anthony Gordon, and Alex Iwobi off the board. As we said, humbling.

now this, this is the ultimate OPE pic.twitter.com/eOUYQOsL7C — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) July 21, 2022

Nottingham Forest takes care of Hertha Berlin 3-1

Premier League

Premier League 2022 preseason friendly fixtures: Schedule, dates, tours,... VIDEO: ProSoccerTalk — Premier League breakout candidates, USMNT transfers,... Manchester United beat Crystal Palace, forwards impress again – Video...

Premier League preseason video highlights: Christian Pulisic scores, Everton humbled originally appeared on NBCSports.com