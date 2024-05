Premier League preseason schedule:2024 fixtures for all 20 clubs

The Premier League's 20 teams are settled for the 2024-25 season, and their preseason planning has laid out a tasty summer docket of games.

Fans will get to see Arsenal versus Manchester United in Los Angeles, Aston Villa visiting Borussia Dortmund, and Premier League champions Manchester City will wrap up the month of July with Stateside matches against Barcelona and AC Milan.

[ MORE: USMNT star Zimmerman headlines Olympic camp squad ]

Some clubs still are yet to release any preseason fixtures, understandably including the three promoted clubs of Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton. A few clubs who had to fight for safety are also yet to detail preseason plans, like Brentford and Everton.

As always, these matches will come amongst the transfer rumor madness of summer, so keep it locked here for all of the news and views ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

This league never sleeps.

Arsenal preseason fixtures

27 July v Man Utd (SoFi Stadium, LA) Details

31 July v Liverpool (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) Details

Aston Villa preseason fixtures

27 July v Columbus Crew (Lower.com Field, Ohio) Details

31 July v RB Leipzig (Red Bull Arena, New Jersey) Details

03 Aug v Club America (Soldier Field, Chicago) Details

10 Aug v Borussia Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund) Details

Bournemouth preseason fixtures

TBD

Brentford preseason fixtures

TBD

Brighton & Hove Albion preseason fixtures

24 July v Kashima Antlers (National Stadium, Tokyo) Details

28 July v Tokyo Verdy, (National Stadium, Tokyo) Details

Chelsea preseason fixtures

24 July v Wrexham (Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara) Details

27 July v Celtic (Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana) Details

31 July v Club America (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) Details

3 Aug v Man City (Ohio Stadium, Columbus) Details

6 Aug v Real Madrid (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte) Details

Crystal Palace preseason fixtures

31 July v Wolves (Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Maryland) Details

3 Aug v West Ham (Raymond James Stadium, Florida) Details

Everton preseason fixtures

TBD

Fulham preseason fixtures

10 Aug v Hoffenheim (PreZero Arena, Sinsheim) Details

Ipswich Town preseason fixtures

TBD

Leicester City preseason fixtures

TBD

Liverpool preseason fixtures

27 July v Real Betis (Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh) Details

31 July v Arsenal (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) Details

03 Aug v Man Utd (Williams - Brice Stadium, South Carolina) Details

Manchester City preseason fixtures

23 July v Celtic (Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.) Details

27 July v AC Milan (Yankee Stadium, New York) Details

30 July v Barcelona (Camping World Stadium, Orlando) Details

3 Aug v Chelsea (Ohio Stadium, Columbus) Details

Manchester United preseason fixtures

15 July v Rosenborg (Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim) Details

20 July v Rangers (Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh) Details

27 July v Arsenal (SoFi Stadium, LA) Details

31 July v Real Betis (Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego) Details

3 Aug v Liverpool (Williams - Brice Stadium, South Carolina) Details

Newcastle United preseason fixtures

22 May Newcastle 1-1 Spurs (Pens: 5-4) (MCG, Melbourne) Details

31 July v Urawa Red Diamonds (Saitama Stadium, Saitama) Details

3 Aug v Yokohama F. Marinos (National Stadium, Tokyo) Details

Nottingham Forest preseason fixtures

TBD

Southampton preseason fixtures

TBD

Tottenham Hotspur preseason fixtures

22 May Spurs 1-1 Newcastle (Pens: 4-5) (MCG, Melbourne) Details

20 July v QPR (Loftus Road) Details

27 July v Vissel Kobe (National Stadium, Tokyo) Details

West Ham United preseason fixtures

27 July v Wolves (EverBank Stadium, Florida) Details

3 Aug v Crystal Palace (Raymond James Stadium, Florida) Details

Wolverhampton Wanderersv

27 July v West Ham (EverBank Stadium, Florida) Details

31 July v Crystal Palace (Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Maryland) Details