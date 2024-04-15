Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton v Franklin star & Leyton Orient fan Daniel Mays

[BBC Sport]

Bournemouth won 3-0 at Old Trafford in December, but can Manchester United get revenge on the south coast on Saturday? Chris Sutton is not convinced.

"I just cannot make head nor tail of United," said BBC Sport's football expert. "Their manager, Erik ten Hag, keeps saying that their performances are good, that they are making progress and that they have an identity, but I am just not seeing any of that.

"United fans get angry with me when I criticise their team, but deep down I think they secretly agree with me, and admire my predictions."

Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's games, he takes on actor and Leyton Orient fan Daniel Mays.

Mays stars alongside Michael Douglas in new Apple TV+ drama series Franklin, which is available to stream from Friday.

Mays is a lifelong Leyton Orient fan who has seen plenty of highs and lows following the O's up and down the divisions over the past four decades.

"Orient is purely a family thing because my dad's a massive fan," he told BBC Sport. "I am one of four boys and we are all O's fans bar my older brother above me, Jonathan, who supports West Ham - he's the only one who defected.

"I remember going over to Brisbane Road all the time as a kid and I must have been very young when I started because my earliest memory is of when we scored and everyone erupted around me, and I just burst out crying because of the assault on my senses.

"I've got a sort of love affair with Orient, which has gone on and off throughout the years. I am sometimes so busy that I don't get time to go and watch them, but I always follow their results, even from afar.

"We have had our fair share of heartache, losing three play-off finals. The worst one was at Wembley in 2014 when we lost to Rotherham in a penalty shootout after being 2-0 up at half-time. I've never left a ground as quickly as I did after that game, it was horrible!

"There's been plenty of amazing moments too, though. The greatest live goal I have ever seen was Jonathan Tehoue's late equaliser against Arsenal in the FA Cup in 2011.

"I was there with two of my brothers and a couple of mates and our tickets were right next to the away fans, with just this long piece of tarpaulin between us. Tomas Rosicky put Arsenal ahead then I got clocked for being off the telly so got a tirade of abuse in the second half.

"They were singing this, that and the other at me so, when Tehoue scored, it was just magic. We have all never celebrated a goal as much as that before, or since."

Orient celebrate Jonathan Tehoue's equaliser against Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round in 2011. They lost the replay 5-0 but their players - including a young Harry Kane - were given a holiday in Las Vegas by Orient owner Barry Hearn as reward for their result in the first game [Getty Images]

Long before behind-the-scenes sports documentaries taking you inside the dressing room at clubs became commonplace, Orient opened their doors to TV cameras in the 1994-95 season.

The Channel Four series 'Orient: Club For A Fiver' followed their traumatic relegation to what is now League Two. It made co-manager John Sitton famous for his meltdowns and rants at his players, and provided Mays with inspiration for one of his stage roles.

"I have quite a connection with John, because in 2015 I did a Patrick Marber play at the National Theatre called 'The Red Lion' about non-league football," Mays explained. "There were only three actors in it, and I played the manager, who was called Jimmy Kidd.

"I did a lot of watching John in that documentary beforehand, because they had similar character traits. I befriended him over Twitter and he came in and watched the rehearsals. I have stayed in touch with him because he is such an amazing bloke and a great character, I've got a lot of respect for him.

"John is a black cab driver in London now, but he has got such knowledge of football. He was a brilliant centre-back for us, a man-mountain at the back, and he had such a huge amount to offer to the game.

"I feel sorry for him because it was like a trial by media when that documentary came out, but I loved it so much.

"It's such a brilliant piece of telly, although obviously not so much for John because it really did his career in football in, so I wanted to somehow make a drama out of it because I really wanted to play him... but in the end we could not get it off the ground."

Chris Sutton and Daniel Mays were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

All games kick off at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.

[BBC Sport]

SATURDAY, 13 APRIL

Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham

What a game this will be. I was at Newcastle's 4-3 win over West Ham at the end of March and I am expecting a few goals this time too.

I didn't see Newcastle's win at Fulham last week coming, but it was a great result and it means they are looking up the table now, with their sights set on sixth place.

Tottenham's target is to finish fourth and they won't settle for a point here. It is going to be very close but I have got a feeling they will edge it.

Sutton's prediction: 2-3

Daniel on why Tottenham are his second team: I have always had a soft spot for Spurs. I think that was because I loved their home kit when I was a kid and, like everyone else at the time, I was a massive Paul Gascoigne fan when he played for them. I even had a French crop haircut like Gazza did in the early 1990s and I remember getting on the bus after having it done and everyone fell about laughing. Also, my best mate Matthew is a lifelong Tottenham fan and he has taken to me a few games at their new stadium. It's just breathtaking, and it really holds the noise.

Daniel's prediction: This is a really tough one to call. They really get going at St James' Park so, as much as I am a Spurs fan, I am going to back Newcastle here. 2-1

[BBC Sport]

Brentford 2-0 Sheff Utd

Sheffield United are battling on and are still picking up points, but then I would never expect a Chris Wilder team to just chuck the towel in even if they have got little hope of staying up.

The point they picked up at Chelsea last weekend was the Blades' third draw in four games, but their situation at the bottom of the table means they really need to be winning games to have a chance of survival.

If you look at recent results then Brentford, who have drawn their past three matches, are in similar form but the difference with the Bees is that they are above the relegation zone and appear to be edging towards safety, one game at a time.

Thomas Frank's side are not out of danger yet but a win here would be massive. They should have more quality than Sheffield United in the final third, and I think that will make the difference.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Daniel's prediction: Ivan Toney has not really got going for Brentford since he's been back from suspension, but I am still going with a home win. 1-0

[BBC Sport]

Burnley 1-1 Brighton

Looking at the table, Burnley will probably need four wins from their final six games to have any chance of staying up. That's the same number of victories as they have managed from their first 32 matches, so it's going to be a big ask.

They might get something here, though. I can't make my mind up about Brighton's form this season and, based on what he has said, it feels like Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi is off in the summer.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has been talking about his side's past six games and how they deserved to win more than one of them, on balance of play. Will this be their time to start a late winning run? I am going to say no.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Daniel's prediction: 0-0

[BBC Sport]

Man City 5-1 Luton

Manchester City had to fight to see off Luton in the league at Kenilworth Road earlier in the season, then smashed them in the FA Cup.

This game is probably going to be more like their last meeting and I am expecting City to win comfortably but, whatever happens to them at Etihad Stadium, Luton will keep on fighting.

Coming from behind to beat Bournemouth last week was an enormous result for them because it means they are level on points with fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest, rather than a couple of points off safety going into this game where, let's face it, they are unlikely to get anything.

I still don't feel as if City are at their imperious best but they will be too strong for Luton.

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Daniel's prediction: I think City will have to win every single one of their league games to win the title from here, but Phil Foden is purring at the moment, and Kevin de Bruyne is just class. I don't see Luton even getting a goal. 4-0

[BBC Sport]

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Wolves

This is big for Nottingham Forest, who need to bounce back from last week's defeat at Tottenham.

I always think Wolves are well organised, though, even if their results have dropped off a bit with only one win in their past five games.

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is still fuming about having a late goal ruled out for offside in their defeat to West Ham but I felt it was the right decision.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Daniel's prediction: This is going to be tight. 2-2

[BBC Sport]

Bournemouth 2-2 Man Utd

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag claims United should have won their past three games against Brentford, Chelsea and Liverpool, which I think is based on the fact they were ahead each time and could not see it out, but it leaves me wondering which matches he is watching.

If you look at the Liverpool game as a whole then they got absolutely battered. Brentford had stacks of chances too and you could argue United were lucky to get back into the game against Chelsea in the first place, when Moises Caicedo helped them out with a poor backpass.

Bournemouth were brilliant when they won 3-0 at Old Trafford in December, so can they do the double over United? I think they will.

Will Ten Hag be United's manager next season? I am pretty sure he won't.

I have had problems getting United scores right because they have got some excellent individual players who keep digging them out of trouble but, as we have seen, they can't rely on that happening in every game.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Daniel's prediction: 1-3

SUNDAY, 14 APRIL

[BBC Sport]

Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

This is a must-win for Liverpool following their slip-up at Old Trafford. They have got some tricky games in their run-in but I don't see this being one of them, even though they play in the Europa League against Atalanta on Thursday.

One issue for Jurgen Klopp's side is that Mohamed Salah has not been at his sharpest since he has come back from injury - he has been missing chances that you expect him to put away.

Crystal Palace have now gone five games without a win since beating Burnley in Oliver Glasner's first match in charge. They need to pick up some points, and quickly, to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle but they are not getting anything at Anfield.

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Daniel's prediction: This should be straightforward for Liverpool. 2-0

Daniel on one of the great Premier League comebacks: I have never been to Anfield but I remember going to Goodison Park to watch Everton play Leyton Orient in the FA Cup in 2002. It was one of Gazza's last great games for Everton and he ran us ragged. The best Premier League game I have ever been to did involve Liverpool, though.

During the 2015-16 season, Delia Smith and the rest of the Norwich board came to see The Red Lion and invited the cast and director to a home game. The others wanted to watch Manchester United but I was a big Jurgen Klopp fan so I said let's go and see them play Liverpool. It turned out to be a lunchtime kick-off so everyone was calling me an idiot when we met at Liverpool Street station first thing in the morning, because those early games are normally not as good for whatever reason.

Anyway we went up to Carrow Road, got welcomed with open arms and met Delia and had a lovely meal... and then sat down to watch the greatest game of Premier League football I have ever experienced live in my life. Liverpool were 3-1 down but ended up scoring in the 95th minute to win 5-4. It was just incredible.

[BBC Sport]

West Ham 0-2 Fulham

Jarrod Bowen's injury is a big blow for West Ham and their leading scorer is likely to miss this game as well as their Europa League tie with Bayer Leverkusen.

I expected more from Fulham last week but in the end they were pretty insipid in their defeat by Newcastle.

This has got 'draw' written all over it, hasn't it? Let's go for some goals in the game though.

Sutton's prediction: 2-2

Daniel's prediction: 1-0

[BBC Sport]

Arsenal 0-1 Aston Villa

Arsenal got a bit of criticism for their performance against Bayern Munich in midweek but I didn't think they were that bad.

You can't be dismissive of Bayern with the players they've got and if Bukayo Saka had gone for goal at the end of the game rather than chucking himself into Manuel Neuer, Arsenal would have won. I don't know what Saka was thinking there.

This is another tricky game for the Gunners with former boss Unai Emery returning to the Emirates. Aston Villa beat them before Christmas and they are very dangerous coming forward.

Villa have definitely got a goal in them, but I don't think they are going to outscore Arsenal. There is too much at stake now for Mikel Arteta's side, and the Premier League leaders have too much to lose.

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Daniel's prediction: This could be a thriller. 3-2

Daniel on the title race: Don't tell Stephen Graham this, but I think it is between City and Arsenal. I have a feeling Liverpool will fall away before the end.

I'm actually in a WhatsApp group with Stephen along with Sam Myer, Tom Miller and Phil Temple, who were the producers on Code 404, the comedy show I did with Stephen for Sky. They are all die-hard Liverpool fans and every time they play my phone flares up because they start pinging each other and then I put my two pennies' worth in as well.

I feel like I'm a sort of surrogate Liverpool fan whenever they are playing, but I just don't think the emotion of Jurgen Klopp's last season is going to help them in the run-in. There is so much pressure to give him his last hurrah and I think the bubble is going to burst. City have been there and done it all before, while Arsenal are much stronger than last year with the additions they have made.

MONDAY, 15 APRIL

[BBC Sport]

Chelsea 6-0 Everton

As usual with Chelsea, I don't have a clue what to go for here.

If you look back at their results then they are on a seven-game unbeaten run in the league but they have drawn four of those matches because they always seem to shoot themselves in the foot.

Everton beat Mauricio Pochettino's side at Goodison Park in December but only got their first league win of 2024 last week.

Beating Burnley was massive for them, but they need to follow that up by getting something at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are still a developing team so I am going to go with the Toffees to take a point.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Daniel's prediction: I bumped into Everton boss Sean Dyche in a restaurant on the South Bank about two weeks ago. He went, 'I know you, you're an actor', and I went, 'Well I know you too'. We had our photograph taken together and he was very nice. After what Everton have been through this season I hope they stay up, but I think Chelsea will win this one. 2-1

How did Sutton do last time?

He may be predictions champion but Chris Sutton was no match for darts stars Luke Littler and Nathan Aspinall.

Sutton got four correct results with no exact scores from the 10 games in week 32, giving him 40 points.

Aspinall got six correct results, including two exact scores, for a score of 120 points.

But teenage darts sensation Littler blew them both - and everyone else - away with eight correct results, including three exact scores, for a total of 170 points that sends him top of the guest leaderboard.

Guest leaderboard 2023-24 Luke Littler 170 Anthony Joshua 150 Ross from Twin Atlantic 140 Eddie Hearn 130 Nathan Aspinall, CBeebies presenter Rhys Stephenson 120 Barry Can't Swim 110 Anish Kumar 100 UB40 drummer Jimmy Brown, Fabian Edwards, Joelah from 1Xtra, KSI, Midas the Jagaban 90 Jermain Defoe, 'Hollywood' Chris Dobey, Songer 80 Chris Sutton 76 (average after 32 weeks) David Earl, Keke from 1Xtra, Jazzie Zonzolo 70 Dave from The Zutons, Tommy Fury, Joe from Nothing But Thieves, Sam from Twin Atlantic 60 Gabe of Jamie Johnson FC, Ed Leigh, Tash from The Football Academy, Matthew Vaughn, Rick Witter 50 Bionic, AEW wrestler Claudio Castagnoli. Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan from Blossoms, Declan McKenna, JayO 40 Vigil star Dougray Scott, Felix White 30 Willie J Healey, Bria Keely of Better Joy 20 Suggs, Future Islands frontman Samuel T Herring, Anna Friedberg and Emily Linden from Friedberg 10

Total scores after week 32 Chris Sutton 2,430 Guests 2,260

Sutton v guests P32 W17 D7 L8

How did you get on?

The draws at Villa Park, Old Trafford and Bramall Lane caught you out, and so did the away wins for Newcastle and West Ham against Fulham and Wolves.

You did come close to getting the Magpies' result correct, however. While 35% of you wrongly backed Fulham, 33% thought Eddie Howe's side would win - just 116 fewer votes out of more than 44,000 in total.

You v Chris & the guests - week 32 1. Guests 8/10 2. You 5/10 2. Chris 4/10

*Win, draw, loss prediction based on highest % of vote for each match. Luke Littler's scores are used in these tables.

Total scores after week 32 1. You 173/313 2. Chris 168/313 3. Guests 158/313

[BBC Sport]

Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment