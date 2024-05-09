Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton v Kasabian frontman Serge Pizzorno

[BBC Sport]

Manchester United were torn apart by Crystal Palace on Monday, so does anyone think they stand a chance against Premier League leaders Arsenal this weekend?

"I have gone soft," said BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton. "United fans have gotten to me in these past few weeks and I feel terrible for letting that happen.

"I went against all my instincts when I backed them to get a draw at Palace on Monday, just to try to get their fans onside.

"I have had a good look in the mirror and told myself I cannot pander to the Manchester United angry mob anymore."

Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's matches, he takes on Kasabian frontman and Leicester City fan Serge Pizzorno.

Kasabian play a hometown show at Leicester's Victoria Park on 6 July and headline Latitude Festival on 26 July [Getty Images]

Pizzorno was at the King Power Stadium last weekend to see Leicester celebrate winning the Championship title after sealing promotion back to the Premier League.

"The best way to describe the way I felt is relief," he told BBC Sport.

"I'm a fan so obviously I always think the worst but, honestly, had we not gone up this season, it was scary.

"I really think we could have been in freefall, having a summer where we lost five or six players, not signed anyone and then been hit with a points deduction."

The Foxes came out on top in an epic three-way fight with Ipswich and Leeds for automatic promotion and Pizzorno saw their campaign as another exciting chapter to go with the club's recent success on a bigger scale.

"The lads went through a rough patch when our form dropped a bit, but they showed real tenacity, passion and fight to get through it," he added.

"It has been an amazing season. To be honest, I love being in the Championship - I can say that now because we are not there anymore, but it is so exciting.

"If we end up being a yo-yo team again then so be it. If next season we are docked some points and it does not quite work out then I don't fear relegation so much now.

"We have been spoilt supporting this team and winning the Premier League and FA Cup, the things you dream of, so this is just another experience isn't it?"

Pizzorno, pictured here before Leicester's promotion party last week, was on Nottingham Forest's books between the age of 10 and 13 but grew up dreaming of playing up front for the Foxes [Getty Images]

Veteran striker Jamie Vardy scored 20 goals for Leicester this season and is the last remaining player from their 2015-16 Premier League triumph.

The 37-year-old is out of contract in the summer but Pizzorno hopes he stays to help the club next year, however things go on their return to the top flight.

He explained: "I'm just glad we made it back and you absolutely never know what could happen next, as any Leicester fan will tell you!

"But we have got to accept that although when we there before we were so close to getting in the Champions League two years on the bounce, in 2020 and 2021, now we have got to look at the mini-league in the bottom half of the table.

"I'm talking about the teams who come up with us, and the ones down there that stay up this time. Those are going to be the important games.

"I'd like to think the squad we've got now is good enough to keep us up. We definitely need a centre-back, but hopefully we keep hold of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Wilfred Ndidi, and Jamie stays as well.

"I can't see why we would be looking anywhere else because I don't see where we are going to get a striker who is going to score you a few goals like Jamie will for anything less than £40m - and we definitely don't have £40m."

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

All games kick off at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY, 11 MAY

Fulham v Man City (12:30 BST)

Fulham have had a good season but their performances have maybe dropped off a bit in recent weeks, while Manchester City are hitting their best form.

We know Marco Silva's side can be dangerous because they have taken four points off Arsenal this season, so this is still a tricky game for City - but they are so efficient that I cannot see them slipping up.

Sutton's prediction: 1-3

Serge's prediction: I feel like this is the hardest game City have got left, but I still think they will win it. I reckon Erling Haaland will get them an early goal and as soon as that goes in, that will calm their nerves. I also think City are going to win their last two games [away at Tottenham and then home to West Ham] to take the title. 0-3

Bournemouth v Brentford

Bournemouth lost to Arsenal last week but they still caused them a few problems.

You could see why the Cherries are on track for a top-half finish, but I don't think they will have things all their own way against Brentford.

Ivan Toney needs to find some goalscoring form if he is going to make the England squad for the Euros, but I am a fan of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, and the Bees always carry a threat.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Serge's prediction: Every player is in their flip-flops for this game, no-one is too bothered about this one, but I think Brentford might edge it. 2-1

Everton v Sheff Utd

The pressure is all off Everton now, but this is their final home game of the season and they will want to sign off on a high note.

Sheffield United's campaign has been disastrous, from the start. They have conceded 100 league goals already, and I don't think they are stopping there.

You would not describe Everton as a free-scoring team, but the Blades have a habit of capitulating and I am going with a pretty routine win for Sean Dyche's side.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Serge's prediction: This should be comfortable for Everton and surely Sean Dyche is manager of the year for what he has done this season? Taking on that team has meant pressure from all angles, week-in, week-out. Yet despite the points deduction they are safe already and for once they can enjoy their last home game of the season rather than having to go through another one of those great escapes on the final day. He is my manager of the year, for sure. 2-0

Newcastle v Brighton

I watched Newcastle at Turf Moor last week and their twin-pronged attack of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak took Burnley apart.

Wilson was phenomenal on the day and Isak has been excellent all season, while Anthony Gordon looked sharp for the Magpies too, and Bruno Guimaraes was running midfield.

It was important for Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi that his side got back to winning ways against Aston Villa, but it is hard to see them getting anything here.

I always felt that finishing the season strongly was a really big deal for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, and his side are flying at the moment.

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Serge's prediction: Newcastle are going to give their fans a nice send-off. Brighton have found out how difficult it is to stay in the top six - we found out the same, because that extra game in Europe each week can be brutal. They are in a similar situation to a lot of clubs who do well and build something but then find a few of their best players get picked off by bigger teams, and everyone wants their manager too. It's sad but you can't really stop it happening, and it gets harder to sustain that success. So what you have to do is just enjoy your moment in the sun when you get it, because it might not last. 3-1

Tottenham v Burnley

From Burnley's perspective, the fact Nottingham Forest's points deduction was upheld means they are not down yet, but if they don't win here then they will be relegated.

It felt like the end for them after the Newcastle game last weekend and while they have not quite been given a reprieve, I suppose the good news is that they are still not out of it. They might even think this is a good time to play a Tottenham team who have lost four in a row.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will be concerned about his side's loss of form but this is the ideal fixture for them to bounce back. I'd still say Spurs have a had a good season even if fourth place appears beyond them now, and they will have a point to prove here.

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Serge's prediction: It's win or bust for Burnley but I can't see Spurs dropping points here. Ange needs a performance - the Spurs fans are happy but the team needs to show them something for next season now. 2-0

West Ham v Luton

You could argue this is the perfect time to play West Ham, now we know David Moyes is set to leave as Hammers boss.

They have been on a poor run but I just wonder whether all the rumours that he would be stepping down at the end of the season affected some of the players.

I am not saying they have downed tools but, even sub-consciously, if you know your manager is not going to be there much longer, you may lose your edge.

So this is a chance for Luton, although they have wasted plenty of them already.

I don't actually think the Hatters should be in this situation and, if you go back through their games since the end of January, then their players should be really angry that they have not made more of the positions they have been in.

It means they really have to make this opportunity count, but I'm not convinced they can. They have not won an away league game since the end of last year.

Instead, I am going for West Ham to give Moyes a happy send-off in his final home game. He deserves one, anyway.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Serge's prediction: I don't necessarily believe it will happen but just for the romance I really want Luton to win this one. The way things have been going for West Ham and Moyes, I don't think he will end on a high note, either. I am going with a late Luton winner. 1-2

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Fair play to Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner for what he has done at Palace since taking charge in February.

His initial results were not great and I thought it would be difficult to change the team's brand of football in such a short space of time, but he has changed it and they are getting results.

Having Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise fit has obviously helped the Eagles a lot in an attacking sense, and they are creating lots of chances for Jean-Philippe Mateta.

I can see those three having more joy against a Wolves team who have gone off the boil in recent weeks and are stumbling towards the end of the season.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Serge's prediction: Palace are looking pretty strong but Wolves boss Gary O'Neil won't let his side canter through their final home game of the season. 1-1

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (17:30)

By the time this game kicks off, Nottingham Forest will know how Luton and Burnley have done. They could be as good as safe... or under a lot of pressure.

Chelsea have hit a bit of form and Mauricio Pochettino is showing why he always deserved to get time with this team, because they have found more consistency the longer the season has gone on.

But Forest have got some good players and I can see them getting a point out of this, which might be enough to make it absolutely certain they are staying up.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Serge's prediction: I know Chelsea have been playing well in their past few games but they are a funny team. We played them in the FA Cup this season and although we lost 4-2 in the end, there was a spell where we really rocked them. As for Forest, well I can't predict them to win even if I believed that to be true - so I am going with Chelsea. It is going to be a horrible evening for Forest if Luton do win earlier on, but I do want Forest to stay up in a way because we need to play them next season. 0-1

SUNDAY, 12 MAY

Man Utd v Arsenal (16:30)

Manchester United fans need to stop living in the past and pretending we are still in the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

My favourite team of the Premier League era was Ferguson's Treble-wining side of 1999, so for everyone who thinks I dislike United, I don't.

They were also the best team the Premier League has ever seen but, while they were brilliant then, they are not anymore.

Their manager Erik ten Hag is off at the end of the season, I'm convinced of that, and Arsenal should wipe the floor with them at Old Trafford.

The only question is whether the Gunners turn up but even if they are below their best, this could end up being a cricket score.

I've got to say that while I've been critical of Bruno Fernandes in regards to the Manchester United captaincy, they missed him badly against Palace.

United really need Fernandes back for this game but, even if he is fit, the only way they can win is by defending in numbers and taking whatever chances they get on the counter-attack.

They will also need Arsenal to not quite be at it but, with what is at stake, I think the opposite will apply. I am expecting the Gunners to win easily.

Sutton's prediction: 1-5

Serge's prediction: There are going to be a lot of goals but Arsenal are going to win this one and push City all the way. In the end it is their defeat to Villa last month that is going to haunt them. 2-3

MONDAY, 13 MAY

Aston Villa v Liverpool (20:00)

Aston Villa need one win from their last two games to be sure of fourth spot. I am not sure they will get it here but they probably won't need it, because Spurs are not going to catch them now.

I am not convinced by Liverpool either, but they always create chances and there should be a few goals in this one.

Sutton's prediction: 2-2

Serge's prediction: This is a decent game to finish off with. It is tough to call because Villa are so good at home but then you have got the Jurgen Klopp factor with him only having a couple of games left as Liverpool boss. I do have a feeling Villa's home support will help them edge it though, and it could be one of those nights where the Holte End sucks the ball into the net. 2-1

How did Sutton do last week?

Sutton got five correct results, with no exact scores, from the 10 Premier League games in week 36, giving him 50 points.

He was beaten by Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill, who got seven correct results with no exact scores, leaving him with a total of 70 points.

There was one extra game last week, Chelsea's triumph over Tottenham, which was rearranged from week 26.

Sutton went for a draw while his guest from that week, Jermain Defoe, went for a Spurs victory. Neither of them picked up any extra points, which confirmed Defoe's win by 80-60.

Guest leaderboard 2023-24 Luke Littler 170 Anthony Joshua 150 Ross from Twin Atlantic 140 Eddie Hearn 130 Nathan Aspinall, CBeebies presenter Rhys Stephenson 120 Barry Can't Swim 110 Anish Kumar 100 Andy Bell from Ride, UB40 drummer Jimmy Brown, Fabian Edwards, Joelah from 1Xtra, KSI, Franklin star Daniel Mays, Midas the Jagaban 90 Jermain Defoe, 'Hollywood' Chris Dobey, Songer 80 Chris Sutton 76 (average after 36 weeks) David Earl, Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill, Steve Queralt from Ride, Keke from 1Xtra, Jazzie Zonzolo 70 Dave from The Zutons, Tommy Fury, Joe from Nothing But Thieves, Sam from Twin Atlantic 60 Gabe of Jamie Johnson FC, Ed Leigh, Tash from The Football Academy, Matthew Vaughn, Rick Witter 50 Bionic, AEW wrestler Claudio Castagnoli, Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan from Blossoms, Declan McKenna, JayO 40 Jericho Ridge star Zack Morris, Vigil star Dougray Scott, Felix White, Anna Friedberg and Emily Linden from Friedberg 30 Willie J Healey, Bria Keely of Better Joy 20 Suggs, Future Islands frontman Samuel T Herring 10

Total scores after week 36 Chris Sutton 2,730 Guests 2,570

Sutton v guests P36 W19 D7 L10

How did you get on?

It is almost as if Manchester United losing is not a a shock anymore - 58% of you were right about them being beaten by Crystal Palace, helping you land an impressive eight correct results.

Unlike Chris and Jermain, you also picked up an extra point from backing Chelsea to overcome Tottenham, and you are now 10 points clear of Chris, with only two weeks of the season remaining.

You v Chris & the guests - week 36 1. You 8/10 2. Guests 7/10 3. Chris 5/10

*Win, draw, loss prediction based on highest % of vote for each match.

Total scores after week 36 1. You 202/357 2. Chris 192/357 3. Guests 183/357

