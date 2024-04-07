Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton v darts stars Luke Littler and Nathan Aspinall

[BBC Sport]

The race to become Premier League champions is still wide open but, when it comes to predictions, BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton has already got the title wrapped up.

Sutton drew with UB40 drummer Jimmy Brown in the midweek games played this week meaning, with seven weeks of the season remaining, he is now guaranteed to finish above his guests for the second campaign running.

"I'm going to have some Red Red Wine to celebrate," Sutton said. "I've not just won it, either, I've run away with it.

"This is two wins for me in two seasons now. That's really impressive, isn't it? Now for the hat-trick, I guess..."

Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's games, he takes on darts stars Luke Littler and Nathan Aspinall, who both support Manchester United.

Warrington-based Littler clinched his second successive Premier League Darts win in Manchester on Thursday, beating Aspinall in the semi-finals, and said United's defeat by Chelsea gave him the motivation to overcome Gerwyn Price in the final.

"It's always been about United for me, everyone in my family supports them," Littler told BBC Sport.

"I also keep an eye on Warrington Town, who are in the National League North. I don't really go to watch their games, but I know how they are doing."

Stockport-born Aspinall is also hoping his local team do well, as well as United.

"My dad was a United fan and when I was growing up we both had season tickets so I was fortunate enough to go to a lot of games," he explained.

"But now I am lucky enough to know some of the players at Stockport County, so I go and watch them quite a lot. They are doing fantastic in League Two this year and fingers crossed they finish the job and end up getting promoted."

After 10 weeks of the season, Littler (left) is top of the eight-player Premier League Darts table and Aspinall is third. The season lasts 16 weeks in total and the top four progress to the play-offs on 23 May at London's O2 Arena [BBC Sport]

Littler, 17, became a darts sensation aged 16 at the PDC World Championship at the turn of the year but could he have been a football prodigy instead?

"I was always playing football, and I was always running about as a little kid," Littler told BBC Sport. "It was only seven-a-side at the age I played, but I scored a few.

"When we played 11-a-side matches at school, I was a goalkeeper. But then my dad told me to pack it in and focus on my darts, and it has paid off."

In contrast to Littler, darts came much later for Aspinall, who was also a goalkeeper as a youngster, and was a schoolboy star.

The 32-year-old joined Manchester United's academy, then spent time on Stockport County's books and was offered a contract by Scottish club Rangers before playing for non-league side Cheadle Town as a teenager.

"I didn't even play darts when I played football," Aspinall said. "I didn't play darts until I was 16 or 17.

"I got released by United for being too small. Ironically Fabian Barthez was United's number one at the time, and he was only about two feet tall!

"I played semi-pro for Cheadle Town for a season and that is when I started playing darts. Being a keeper, I had to stop - with darts, my hands are my money makers so unfortunately I have not played football for around 15 years now. Darts is my life now, not football.

"A few of the lads still play, like Joe Cullen and Scott Williams, but I think when you get to the level we're at, you can't risk anything. I still play golf, but when it comes to football, I am retired!"

Littler (right) won his first Premier League Darts night with a 6-4 win over Aspinall in the final in Belfast last week [Getty Images]

Chris Sutton, Luke Littler and Nathan Aspinall were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

All games kick off at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY, 6 APRIL

Crystal Palace 2-4 Man City

Manchester City have had a couple of tight games at Selhurst Park in the past couple of years - a 0-0 draw in 2022 and then when they needed a late Erling Haaland penalty to win here last season.

You knew what the Eagles would do in these games under Roy Hodgson but it might be different this time, and if Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner does back up what he's been saying about trying to play more positive football and wanting to score goals, then that will actually suit City.

City rested Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne for the midweek win over Aston Villa, so they should both be raring to go and if Palace are at all open then they will punish them. Even if they are not, I still think City will find a way through.

Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Luke's prediction: 1-2

Nathan's prediction: 1-3

Aston Villa 3-3 Brentford

Brentford were quite pragmatic in their draw with Brighton in midweek but I don't blame Bees boss Thomas Frank for that approach.

He is trying to stay in the Premier League, so every point is crucial and they now have a six-point advantage over third-bottom Luton, plus a much better goal difference.

I still think Brentford need another win before the end of the season to make absolutely sure of staying up and they will get it... but I don't think it will come here, despite Aston Villa's injury problems.

Villa striker Ollie Watkins is still a doubt with the hamstring injury that kept him out against City on Wednesday but Jhon Duran did well at the Etihad Stadium and he will cause Brentford problems too.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Nathan: I am going to go with Brentford, because of how well they did against us last week.

Luke: They won't keep that up though.

Nathan's prediction: I know, but to dominate and have as many shots as they did, was impressive. Maybe that's because our defence is rubbish, but I am going to back them here. 0-2

Luke's prediction: I'm going with Villa. They've been very good at home this season. 2-0

Everton 1-0 Burnley

Tuesday's draw with Newcastle goes down as a point gained for Everton but that doesn't change the fact that Burnley were the last team they beat in the league, at Turf Moor on 16 December.

Sean Dyche did a job on his old team in that game, but his side did not win any of the 13 league games that have followed and they are under real pressure to put that right here.

The Goodison Park atmosphere has been so important to Everton in the past, but I can see the crowd getting really anxious if they fall a goal behind or things don't go to plan.

It's a huge game for Burnley too, of course. Fair play to the Clarets, whose run of four games unbeaten has given them a chance of avoiding relegation, but if they are going to stay up then they really have to win this game.

It's Everton who I think will take the points though. I can't back them going off recent form but they are a well-balanced side who usually create a few chances. This time, that might be enough.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Nathan's prediction: Burnley have picked up a bit and Everton still haven't won for ages so, based on that, I am going with Burnley. 0-1

Luke's prediction: I am going with the same scoreline, but to Everton. 1-0

Fulham 0-1 Newcastle

Newcastle's inconsistency means they are turning into the new Chelsea - which is not a good thing for them, or for the sake of my predictions.

Fulham have been up and down as well, but they are usually more reliable at home and the Magpies squad is still stretched by injuries and some of their players appear to be running on empty.

Compared to last season, Newcastle's defensive record is significantly worse this time - they conceded 33 goals in 38 games in 2022-23 but have already shipped 52 in 30 matches so far in this campaign.

A lot of that is down to the fact their regular back five from last season, defenders Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Fabian Shar and Sven Botman plus their goalkeeper Nick Pope, have missed so many games this time.

Those five players all started at least 35 league games last season, but there has been nothing like the same continuity in recent months.

That's a major reason why teams have been able to get at them, and I am expecting Fulham to do the same on Saturday.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Luke's prediction: Rodrigo Muniz is in great form for Fulham but Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes are playing really well for Newcastle. 1-3

Nathan's prediction: I am going to go for another away win here. Newcastle are not in their best form at the moment, but my mate Chris Dobey [who took on Sutton in week 17] is a Geordie so I am going to stick by him. 2-3

Luton 2-1 Bournemouth

Luton have had a couple of bad results which have hit their hopes of staying up hard, but the one that will really haunt them if they go down is their collapse from 3-0 up to lose 4-3 to Bournemouth on 13 March.

The Hatters keep on running teams close, but keep on being on the wrong side of close scorelines. How can they change that? Well, keeping a clean sheet feels vital to me given their situation, and they haven't managed one of those since their last league win, over Brighton on 30 January.

They have proved they have got a goal or two in them, now they need to improve at the back - but I don't think they will keep a clean sheet against Bournemouth.

The Cherries seem to have got the balance right between defence and attack and the run they are on has taken them towards the top half of the table.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Nathan's prediction: I don't actually think Luton are as bad as their results have been recently. I've gone for four away teams so far, so I am going for a home win here. 2-1

Luke's prediction: Luton have got Ross Barkley, going box to box. I am a big fan of his. 2-1

Wolves 1-2 West Ham

After snatching defeat from the jaws of victory at St James' Park last weekend, West Ham responded well with a draw against Tottenham on Tuesday.

I still maintain Hammers boss David Moyes has done a decent job this season, and they are in a pretty good place ahead of the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Bayer Leverkusen next week.

I don't think the Hammers will win this one, though. Wolves have been creaking a little bit because of injuries, especially up front, but they are at home and I fancy them to get something here.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Nathan's prediction: This is going to be a tight one but my step-dad is a massive Wolves fan so I am going to go with them, purely based on the fact he supports them! 2-1

Luke's prediction: 1-3

Brighton 0-3 Arsenal

The amount of changes that Arsenal made against Luton in midweek was interesting, but they still won very comfortably.

This is going to be a much tougher game because we know Brighton have got that ability, on any given day, to produce a really outstanding performance.

I still expect Arsenal to win, though, helped by how good their defence is.

Gabriel and William Saliba have been absolutely phenomenal and have been the Premier League's outstanding centre-half partnership this season.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Nathan's prediction: I did go with Brighton at first but I have changed my mind and I actually think Arsenal are going to smash them. 0-4

Luke's prediction: That sounds about right. 0-4

SUNDAY, 7 APRIL

Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool

You really cannot deny that Manchester United seem to up their game when they face Liverpool, which would make me really angry if I were a United fan. How about playing like that in a few other games?

I was at Stamford Bridge for Manchester United's last-gasp defeat by Chelsea on Thursday and heard their manager Erik ten Hag talk afterwards about how his side are making progress.

I just don't see it that way. Alejandro Garnacho really impressed me at Stamford Bridge but I worry about United defensively. With what is at stake for Liverpool now, I don't see United keeping them out.

It won't be a runaway victory but my feeling is it is going to be third time lucky for Jurgen Klopp's side against United this season, after a draw and a defeat in their first two meetings.

Sutton's prediction: 1-3

Luke's prediction: This could be anything. It could be another 0-0 draw, a United win like in the FA Cup... or 7-0 to Liverpool again. I really hope we get something, but I'm not too confident. 1-1

Nathan's prediction: I think we are going to get smashed. I hope I'm wrong but I think it could turn out to be an embarrassment. As much as I'd love to beat them, I think they are going to be fired up after the way we beat them in the FA Cup, which was one of the best games I've seen in a long time. Because of that and the injuries we've got, I am really worried. I was at Old Trafford in 2021 when they beat us 5-0 after being 4-0 up at half-time and I have got an awful feeling the same will happen again. 1-5

Luke's title prediction: Liverpool

Nathan's title prediction: Oh no! I'd rather City won it, which is saying a lot, but I think it's going to be Liverpool.

Nathan on United's hopes of making next season's Champions League: They are gone, well and truly!

Luke on United's season: If we do get our hands on the FA Cup it would be another trophy for Erik ten Hag, and it would help him keep hold of his job.

Nathan: I think it would go down as a poor season even if we win that. A lot of our performances have been absolutely dreadful. I know we've had injuries, but so has everyone else.

Luke: That's true. Even in the Champions League, there were some silly results that meant we ended up bottom of one of the easier groups. Like being beaten 4-3 or FC Copenhagen or going 2-0 up at Galatasaray and drawing. That is what has cost us.

Sheff Utd 2-2 Chelsea

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was as pumped up after Thursday's dramatic win over Manchester United as I've seen him since Lucas Moura's goal when his Tottenham side beat Ajax in the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

I felt for Pochettino because his side were 2-0 up and cruising until Moises Caicedo gifted United a way back into the game. For the score to be 2-2 at half-time, he must have been tearing his hair out.

Chelsea have got a real naivety about them defensively but they still found a way to win, and they have still got a sniff of finishing high enough to qualify for Europe - which would be really remarkable given the season they have had.

I still think it is last week's 2-2 draw with Burnley that sums their campaign up though, which means there is a chance they could follow Thursday by stuffing things up here.

The way I'd describe Chelsea right now is as a team that is still learning. Pochettino has made some pretty pointed comments about how his players need to work as hard out of possession as they do when they have the ball, and that applies whoever the opposition are.

They should really beat bottom side Sheffield United but they need to keep their focus and maintain their intensity.

I don't feel it's the case that the Blades are running out of time to save themselves from relegation, because I think that's inevitable. It's really just a matter of when they go down, not if.

Sutton's prediction: 1-3

Luke's prediction: 0-1

Nathan's prediction: 2-2

Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest's win over Fulham on Tuesday was massive for them and a point here would be really important too.

I don't see it happening, though. Nuno Espirito Santo did not have much to celebrate during his brief spell as Spurs boss in 2021, and I can't see him having much reason to smile on his return to the club.

Like I do most weeks, I am backing Tottenham to click here. I am going to make Son Heung-min captain of my Fantasy team this weekend, because I am expecting a hat-trick from him, and a big win for Spurs.

I get the feeling some people are looking at Tottenham and wondering if they have lost a bit of the fizz they had earlier in the season, but I disagree.

They are not on an amazing run of form at the moment but I still think they have had a great first campaign under Ange Postecoglou. He is all about performances and progress and I don't think anyone can deny they have made progress, despite losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich just before the season started.

Sutton's prediction: 4-1

Luke's prediction: I've got to go with Spurs at home. 3-1

Nathan's prediction: 2-0

How did Sutton do last time?

From the 10 midweek matches in week 31, Sutton and his guest, UB40 drummer Jimmy Brown, both got six correct results, including one exact score, giving them 90 points.

Guest leaderboard 2023-24 Anthony Joshua 150 Ross from Twin Atlantic 140 Eddie Hearn 130 CBeebies presenter Rhys Stephenson 120 Barry Can't Swim 110 Anish Kumar 100 UB40 drummer Jimmy Brown, Fabian Edwards, Joelah from 1Xtra, KSI, Midas the Jagaban 90 Jermain Defoe, 'Hollywood' Chris Dobey, Songer 80 Chris Sutton 77 (average after 31 weeks) David Earl, Keke from 1Xtra, Jazzie Zonzolo 70 Dave from The Zutons, Tommy Fury, Joe from Nothing But Thieves, Sam from Twin Atlantic 60 Gabe of Jamie Johnson FC, Ed Leigh, Tash from The Football Academy, Matthew Vaughn, Rick Witter 50 Bionic, AEW wrestler Claudio Castagnoli. Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan from Blossoms, Declan McKenna, JayO 40 Vigil star Dougray Scott, Felix White 30 Willie J Healey, Bria Keely of Better Joy 20 Suggs, Future Islands frontman Samuel T Herring, Anna Friedberg and Emily Linden from Friedberg 10

Total scores after week 31 Chris Sutton 2,390 Guests 2,090

Sutton v guests P31 W17 D7 L7

How did you get on?

You

You v Chris & the guests - week 31 =1. Chris 6/10 =1. Guests 6/10 3. You 4/10

*Win, draw, loss prediction based on highest % of vote for each match.

Total scores after week 31 1. You 168/303 2. Chris 164/303 3. Guests 150/303

