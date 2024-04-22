Premier League Power Rankings: Week 34 of the 2023-24 season

The Premier League saw some big wins and dramatic moments over the weekend as the title race and relegation scraps intensified.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League table ]

In the title race Arsenal and Liverpool did their jobs to win and put the pressure back on Manchester City, who have a game in-hand as they were in FA Cup semifinal action beating Chelsea at the weekend.

At the other end of the table Everton secured a big win against Nottingham Forest, while surging Burnley won to boost their unlikely survival hopes.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below you will find out Premier League Power Rankings based on the current form of all 20 clubs.

Premier League Power Rankings - Week 34

The strugglers

20. Sheffield United - Even

19. Nottingham Forest - Down 2

18. Luton Town - Down 3

17. Brighton - Down 1

16. Burnley - Up 3

The Blades were hammered by Burnley to all-but confirm their relegation from the Premier League as Chris Wilder could not believe what he was seeing. Nottingham Forest should have had a couple of penalty kicks at Everton but Nuno Espirito Santo's side struggled to create chances and were bullied by Everton as they remain in deep relegation trouble. Luton were bullied by Brentford in their huge 5-1 defeat at home as Rob Edwards' side are still in with a chance of staying up but a huge number of injuries have impacted their weary squad. Brighton weren't in action but they have been struggling massively and they host Manchester City on Thursday, as Roberto De Zerbi's side will be cheered on by Arsenal and Liverpool fans but recent displays suggest they won't cause a shock. Speaking of shocks, Vincent Kompany's Burnley have picked up 10 points from their last seven games to give themselves a chance of staying up as they're three points off safety with four games to go. They have Man United, Newcastle, Tottenham and then a huge game at home against Nottingham Forest on the final day to try and save themselves. It is still looking likely they will go down but their attack is finally firing so they have a chance.

The scrappers

15. Wolves - Down 3

14. Everton - Up 4

13. Manchester United - Down 2

12. Bournemouth - Down 2

11. West Ham United - Down 3

Wolves worked hard but had no cutting edge against Arsenal and that is because they are missing so many key players in attack through injury. There's no shame in that. Everton did a professional job against Forest and were rock solid with Jordan Pickford coming up big and the Toffees just have that extra bit of quality when they need it to beat the teams around them. That will keep them up despite the points deductions. Manchester United were in FA Cup action but put in a shambolic performance as they chucked away a 3-0 lead against second-tier Coventry City and were so close to losing 4-3 in extra time but eventually prevailed on penalty kicks. Erik ten Hag tried to defend his side and even though they have huge injury problems in defense, there is no excuse for the way they are consistently unorganized. Bournemouth were beaten at Aston Villa after creating plenty of chances early on and taking the lead and the Cherries have lost two of their last three and their hopes of finishing in the top 10 have taken a hit. West Ham took a big hit at Crystal Palace, losing 5-2 and David Moyes called it embarrassing as he looks set to head to the exit door this summer. Can West Ham's season end on a high as European qualification is still possible? Based on this week, probably not.

The promising bunch

10. Fulham - Down 1

9. Brentford - Up 4

8. Crystal Palace - Up 6

7. Tottenham Hotspur - Even

6. Chelsea - Even

Fulham were dangerous for a few spells during their home defeat against Liverpool but they showed their soft underbelly too many times and they have regressed defensively this season. Brentford are surging late in the campaign with Mbeumo and Wissa leading the charge in their 5-1 win at Luton. Thomas Frank's side have eased any lingering relegation fears and will now push to get closer to the top 10. Crystal Palace have eased relegation fears too with back-to-back wins and my word Oliver Glasner needed that after a slow start to life in South London. Palace having Olise and Eze back fit makes such a huge difference. Tottenham weren't in action due to the FA Cup games but they face Arsenal this weekend in a truly massive game for their top four hopes as Aston Villa are in danger of pulling away and fifth place is no longer going to be a Champions League spot unless their is a miracle for England's UEFA coefficient. Chelsea are so close to being a good team and should have beaten Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal, but Pochettino's boys missed tons of chances and defensively they just aren't quite good enough. Yet. They're still in the hunt for sixth and have some big games against Arsenal, Spurs and Aston Villa coming up at the end of the season to prove how far they've come.

The leading lights

5. Newcastle United - Down 1

4. Aston Villa - Up 1

3. Liverpool - Even

2. Arsenal - Even

1. Manchester City - Even

The Magpies are in form and have had plenty of time to rest since their big win against Tottenham as Eddie Howe should have more options for the final stretch as injuries calm down. The way Aston Villa surged back to beat Bournemouth was incredible considering they had won away at Arsenal last weekend and then at Lille on penalty kicks in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. Ollie Watkins is their talisman and can do no wrong. Liverpool were very impressive at Fulham as they rotated heavily and it worked brilliantly to keep their title hopes alive as they responded to a tough week. Jurgen Klopp has realized he needed to rest some of his key man who had just returned from injury to keep them fresh for a huge final three weeks of the season. Arsenal did not rotate at Wolves and Mikel Arteta is getting every ounce out of his key men as the defensive unit is keeping them in this title race. Can the Gunners beat Chelsea and Tottenham this week to give their title bid one last big push and pile the pressure on Man City? Speaking of City, they are still the favorites to win the title and they responded well to somehow losing in the Champions League quarterfinal on penalty kicks to Real Madrid. They beat Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal but weren't at their best. But City have that knack of just getting over the line at this stage of the season. However, they will have played two games less than Arsenal and Liverpool by the time they kick off at Brighton on Thursday. Will that have a psychological impact on this juggernaut after a gruelling few weeks?