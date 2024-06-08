Which Premier League players are going to Euro 2024?

Advertisement
charlotte coates - bbc sport journalist
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, Bournemouth's Milok Kerkez and Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior

Euro 2024 is less than a week away and managers from the 24 nations have now named their squads.

Defending champions Italy missed out on the 2022 World Cup but will be defending their title in Germany.

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham will attempt to lead England to their first European crown.

With Norway failing to qualify, there will be no Erling Haaland or Martin Odegaard but there are plenty of other Premier League players on show in the coming month.

Arsenal

Declan Rice running with the ball for Arsenal

Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring for Aston Villa
Ollie Watkins has scored 19 goals in the Premier League this season [Getty Images]

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton

Chelsea

Cole Palmer does his celebration

Crystal Palace

Michael Olise playing for Crystal Palace
Michael Olise missed out on a place in the France squad [Getty Images]

Everton

Fulham

Ipswich

No players selected.

Leicester

Liverpool

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk was named Netherlands captain in March 2018 [Getty Images]

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Bernardo Silva

Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo running with the ball
Kobbie Mainoo won his first England cap in March 2024 [Getty Images]

Newcastle

Anthony Gordon after scoring against Manchester United
Anthony Gordon has 11 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League this season [Getty Images]

  • Martin Dubravka - Slovakia

  • Anthony Gordon - England

  • Fabian Schar - Switzerland

  • Kieran Trippier - England

Nottingham Forest

Southampton

  • Che Adams - Scotland

  • Stuart Armstrong - Scotland

  • Jan Bednarek - Poland

Tottenham

West Ham

Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring for West Ham
Jarrod Bowen scored the winner for West Ham in the 2023 Europa Conference League final [Getty Images]

  • Alphonse Areola - France

  • Jarrod Bowen - England

  • Vladimir Coufal - Czech Republic

  • Tomas Soucek - Czech Republic

Wolves