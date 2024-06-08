Which Premier League players are going to Euro 2024?
Euro 2024 is less than a week away and managers from the 24 nations have now named their squads.
Defending champions Italy missed out on the 2022 World Cup but will be defending their title in Germany.
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham will attempt to lead England to their first European crown.
With Norway failing to qualify, there will be no Erling Haaland or Martin Odegaard but there are plenty of other Premier League players on show in the coming month.
Arsenal
Kai Havertz - Germany
Jorginho - Italy
Jakub Kiwior - Poland
Aaron Ramsdale - England
Declan Rice - England
Bukayo Saka - England
Kieran Tierney - Scotland
Oleksandr Zinchenko - Ukraine
Aston Villa
Ezri Konsa - England
John McGinn - Scotland
Youri Tielemans - Belgium
Ollie Watkins - England
Bournemouth
Ryan Christie - Scotland
Milos Kerkez - Hungary
Illia Zabarnyi - Ukraine
Brentford
Mikkel Damasgaard - Denmark
Mark Flekkon - Netherlands
Mathias Jensen - Denmark
Christian Norgaard - Denmark
Thomas Strakosha - Albania
Ivan Toney - England
Brighton
Lewis Dunk - England
Billy Gimour - Scotland
Pascal Gross - Germany
Jakub Moder - Poland
Deniz Undav - Germany
Bart Verbruggen - Netherlands
Chelsea
Armando Broja - Albania
Marc Cucurella - Spain
Conor Gallagher - England
Mykhailo Mudryk - Ukraine
Cole Palmer - England
Djorde Petrovic - Serbia
Crystal Palace
Joachim Andersen - Denmark
Eberechi Eze - England
Marc Guehi - England
Dean Henderson - England
Adam Wharton - England
Everton
Vitaliy Mykolenko - Ukraine
Amadou Onana - Belgium
Jordan Pickford - England
Fulham
Timothy Castagne - Belgium
Sasa Lukic - Serbia
Ipswich
No players selected.
Leicester
Yunus Akgun - Turkey
Wout Faes - Belgium
Mads Hermansen - Denmark
Jannik Vestergaard - Denmark
Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold - England
Ben Doak - Scotland
Cody Gakpo - Netherlands
Joe Gomez - England
Ryan Gravenberch - Netherlands
Diogo Jota - Portugal
Ibrahima Konate - France
Andy Robertson - Scotland
Dominik Szoboszlai - Hungary
Virgil van Dijk - Netherlands
Manchester City
Nathan Ake - Netherlands
Kevin de Bruyne - Belgium
Joao Cancelo (on loan at Barcelona) - Portugal
Ruben Dias - Portugal
Jeremy Doku - Belgium
Phil Foden - England
Mateo Kovacic - Croatia
Rodri - Spain
Bernardo Silva - Portugal
John Stones - England
Kyle Walker - England
Manchester United
Altay Bayindir - Turkey
Diogo Dalot - Portugal
Christian Eriksen - Denmark
Bruno Fernandes - Portugal
Rasmus Hojlund - Denmark
Kobbie Mainoo - England
Scott McTominay - Scotland
Luke Shaw - England
Newcastle
Martin Dubravka - Slovakia
Anthony Gordon - England
Fabian Schar - Switzerland
Kieran Trippier - England
Nottingham Forest
Scott McKenna - Scotland
Matz Sels - Belgium
Southampton
Che Adams - Scotland
Stuart Armstrong - Scotland
Jan Bednarek - Poland
Tottenham
Radu Dragusin - Romania
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Denmark
Micky van de Ven - Netherlands
Guglielmo Vicario - Italy
West Ham
Alphonse Areola - France
Jarrod Bowen - England
Vladimir Coufal - Czech Republic
Tomas Soucek - Czech Republic
Wolves
Pedro Neto - Portugal
Jose Sa - Portugal
Nelson Semedo - Portugal