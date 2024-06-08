Which Premier League players are going to Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 is less than a week away and managers from the 24 nations have now named their squads.

Defending champions Italy missed out on the 2022 World Cup but will be defending their title in Germany.

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham will attempt to lead England to their first European crown.

With Norway failing to qualify, there will be no Erling Haaland or Martin Odegaard but there are plenty of other Premier League players on show in the coming month.

Arsenal

Declan Rice completed a £105 million move from West Ham to Arsenal in July 2023 [Getty Images]

Ollie Watkins has scored 19 goals in the Premier League this season [Getty Images]

Bournemouth

Ryan Christie - Scotland

Milos Kerkez - Hungary

Illia Zabarnyi - Ukraine

Brentford

Cole Palmer moved to Chelsea from Manchester City for a fee of £42.5 million last summer [Getty Images]

Armando Broja - Albania

Marc Cucurella - Spain

Conor Gallagher - England

Mykhailo Mudryk - Ukraine

Cole Palmer - England

Djorde Petrovic - Serbia

Crystal Palace

Michael Olise missed out on a place in the France squad [Getty Images]

Fulham

Ipswich

No players selected.

Leicester

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk was named Netherlands captain in March 2018 [Getty Images]

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Bernardo Silva played a key role in Manchester City's Treble winning side [Getty Images]

Kobbie Mainoo won his first England cap in March 2024 [Getty Images]

Newcastle

Anthony Gordon has 11 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League this season [Getty Images]

Martin Dubravka - Slovakia

Anthony Gordon - England

Fabian Schar - Switzerland

Kieran Trippier - England

Scott McKenna - Scotland

Matz Sels - Belgium

Southampton

Che Adams - Scotland

Stuart Armstrong - Scotland

Jan Bednarek - Poland

Tottenham

Radu Dragusin - Romania

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Denmark

Micky van de Ven - Netherlands

Guglielmo Vicario - Italy

West Ham

Jarrod Bowen scored the winner for West Ham in the 2023 Europa Conference League final [Getty Images]

Alphonse Areola - France

Jarrod Bowen - England

Vladimir Coufal - Czech Republic

Tomas Soucek - Czech Republic

Wolves