Premier League player Power Rankings: Week 16

With Liverpool the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League, plus Arsenal on a great run of form and the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham snapping away at the heels of Man City and Liverpool, there is a very good mixture of players in our top 20.

A positive 10 days for Wolves and West Ham also sees their stars feature, as many players are now starting to become regulars as we are nearly halfway through the season.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.

