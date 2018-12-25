Premier League player Power Rankings
Our latest batch of Premier League player Power Rankings has arrived in time for Boxing Day. Hurrah.
[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]
Plenty of stars from Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal feature in our rankings, while key men from Watford, Man United, Southampton and Bournemouth also make an appearance.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.
Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
Danny Ings (Southampton) – Up 1
Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) – Up 1
Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Up 8
Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – New entry
David Brooks (Bournemouth) – New entry
Fabinho (Liverpool) – Down 6
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 2
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – New entry
Paul Pogba (Man United) – New entry
Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – New entry
James Maddison (Leicester City) – New entry
Jesse Lingard (Man United) – New entry
Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – New entry
Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – New entry
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) – New entry
Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 7
Ben Foster (Watford) – New entry
Dele Alli (Tottenham) – New entry