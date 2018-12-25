Our latest batch of Premier League player Power Rankings has arrived in time for Boxing Day. Hurrah.

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Plenty of stars from Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal feature in our rankings, while key men from Watford, Man United, Southampton and Bournemouth also make an appearance.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.