Premier League news LIVE: Erling Haaland latest and injury updates from today’s press conferences

The Premier League returns this weekend following the November international break with the teams restarting their campaigns all hoping to achieve differing objectives. Manchester City are top of the table, one point ahead of Liverpool, but the sides clash in the early game on Saturday to kick off when should be a fascinating run of fixtures leading up to Christmas and beyond.

Along with the fight for first place, there’s the battle for fourth with Aston Villa, Manchester United, Newcastle and Brighton all chasing down Tottenham who currently sit in the final Champions League place. Villa face Spurs this weekend while United host Everton.

Speaking of the Toffees, they are once again in the midst of a relegation battle having been deducted 10-points for breaking the Premier League’s financial rules. The deduction sees them drop down to 19th above Burnley, and puts them two points away from safety.

All these varying stories will be updated when the action resumes but managers will have to play things smartly as injuries take their toll on the squads. City, for example, have eight first team players on the sidelines including Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland meaning Pep Guardiola has his work cut out against the Reds on Saturday.

Arteta gives update on Odegaard, Jesus and White

What Everton’s points deduction means for the Premier League, Man City and Chelsea

11:49 , Mike Jones

The scale of Everton’s 10-point deduction has shocked football in a way that is felt beyond Goodison Park. Even figures from other clubs were stunned as they went through the 41 pages of the judgment for breaches of profit and sustainability rules. Part of that is that there was no precedent for this; the Premier League had never done anything like it.

That is why many in the rest of world football are watching just as keenly. Over the last few years, a constant refrain in the highest-level boardrooms has been the following: “Something must be done about the power of the Premier League.”

A fair question is now whether something big is going to change because the Premier League itself has finally done something.

What Everton ruling means for the Premier League, Man City and Chelsea

Hojlund could feature against Everton

11:42 , Mike Jones

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, says Rasmus Hojlund could be in contention to make the squad for Sunday’s trip to Everton.

Hojlund was not involved with Denmark’s squad this month after being injured during United’s 1-0 Premier League win over Luton Town.

Ten Hag said: “Rasmus Hojlund, not too bad. Everton will be a close finish but we’re working on that. We’re not sure if he can make that but, hopefully, in the next week, he will return to the squad.”

Mikel Arteta vows to maintain referee stance despite FA charge

11:35 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta insists he will continue to speak freely on refereeing decisions despite being handed a Football Association charge for comments he made after Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

The Gunners boss labelled VAR’s decision to not overturn Anthony Gordon’s 64th minute winner “an absolute disgrace”.

Arteta, who said that he has submitted observations he made during the match to the FA, highlighted the importance of freedom of speech and believes communication is key if the standards of refereeing are to improve.

Mikel Arteta vows to maintain referee stance despite FA charge

Chelsea’s attack is close to catching fire — now a forgotten signing can ignite it

11:28 , Mike Jones

Three wins from ten games and just 13 goals scored. Rewind almost a month and the Premier League campaign had started in bleak fashion for Chelsea; the critics were loud from some sections over Mauricio Pochettino’s lack of quick impact, highlighted all the more by Ange Postecoglou doing exactly that a few miles further north.

Yet even with a misfiring front line, there had occasionally been hints of what this team could be: the beginnings of partnerships, a few players starting to settle, standing out, finding their form. In a team which has been ripped up and effectively started anew through the last year, cohesion between individuals is everything to rebuilding a style and a successful approach. Pochettino has been hampered there, too, by injuries and absences, imbalances and those who arrived before him not finding the level hoped of them.

Now, two matches later and with eight goals scored across them - including four in that chaotic, eternally watchable draw with Man City just prior to the international break - there is not just intangible reason for optimism, but quite clear on-pitch alterations which show Chelsea should be far better, far higher than the tenth place they currently occupy.

Chelsea’s attack is close to catching fire — now a forgotten signing can ignite it

Heckingbottom previews Bournemouth clash

11:20 , Mike Jones

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is ready for the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday after the Blades got their Premier League campaign up-and-running before the international break.

They earned a first win against Wolves before following it up with a draw against Brighton.

The match versus Bournemouth is a good chance of picking up more points but the manager does not believe his team are favourites at Bramall Lane.

“Lots of people already giving me the points,” he said. “No, you only have to look at their last game [beating Newcastle 2-0], they were really good.

“Newcastle impose themselves and try and dominate but Bournemouth were really good, so it’s going to be difficult.

“Regardless of the opposition, we have to put ourselves in the position to take points. Whoever we’re playing. We’ve shown we can do that, we got over the line in the last two and that’s the difference.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of Man City v Liverpool: ‘If we don’t win the title we have ourselves to blame’

11:15 , Mike Jones

The safer approach would be merely to look for incremental improvement, to eye the dotted line that traditionally separates the European elite from the rest, to say the objective for Liverpool’s season was simply to return to the Champions League. But then, as anyone who has seen Trent Alexander-Arnold pass a ball knows, he can eschew the risk-free option. There is ambition to his distribution; to his rhetoric, too.

“Our aim as a team is to win the league and that’s the aim again this season,” said the Liverpool vice-captain. And if he was neither saying Liverpool will win the Premier League or are the favourites to do so, the right-back is unafraid of setting a lofty target. “Our ambition is to be as successful as possible and to maximise the potential we have got as a team and as a club,” he added. “At the start of last season it was the same as at the start of this season: our ambition was to win the league. We were nowhere near good enough to get anywhere near that last year and that’s where we needed to put it right this year.”

That his ambition is underpinned by honesty was underlined by that last sentence. Liverpool go to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in second place, in the familiar position of being Manchester City’s closest challengers, the side on the shoulder of Pep Guardiola’s frontrunners in case they stumble. Yet last year, there were 22 points between them. Liverpool slipped to 10th in their bleak midwinter. They were as low as eighth in early April, closer in points to the foot of the table than to City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: ‘If we don’t win the title we have ourselves to blame’

Man City vs Liverpool

11:11 , Mike Jones

Liverpool’s most recent win at the Etihad away from the Premier League was in the 2018 Champions League.

The Reds won 2-1 and reached a first Champions League semi-final for 10 years. Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino were among the goals.

Still, that victory was five years ago. Is it possible for them to triumph tomorrow?

Luton fined after homophobic chanting from fans

11:03 , Mike Jones

Luton Town have been fined £120,000 after “homophobic” chanting from travelling fans during their first Premier League fixture against Brighton.

The club, who earned elevation to the English top flight for the first time since 1992 earlier this year, accepted a charge brought by the Football Association (FA) in relation to behaviour at their 12 August trip to the Amex Stadium.

Luton have also been warned about their future conduct and issued with a two-year FA action plan.

Luton fined after homophobic chanting from fans

Manchester City vs Liverpool

10:57 , Mike Jones

By far the most exciting fixture of the weekend is the clash between Man City and Liverpool. However, Liverpool last beat City at Etihad Stadium in the Premier League eight years ago.

The Reds won 4-1 that day in 2015, with Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino grabbing two of the goals. None of Liverpool’s starting XI from that victory are still at the club.

It’s been a long time coming but will Jurgen Klopp’s men get another win this weekend?

No updates on Isak

10:52 , Mike Jones

A glaring omission from Eddie Howe’s statements this morning was an update on Alexander Isak.

The striker injured his knee in Newcastle’s clash against West Ham and the manager failed to reveal whether he was fit to play this weekend or if the 24-year-old is still on the sidelines.

Other absentees are known though as Dan Burn (back), Sven Botman (knee), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Harvey Barnes (foot) and Callum Wilson (hamstring) are all out.

Mikel Arteta reveals Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus updates before Brentford clash

10:48 , Mike Jones

Arsenal are hoping both Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus will be available to face Brentford on Saturday, as Mikel Arteta confirmed goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will start with David Raya unable to face his parent club.

Odegaard has not started a Premier League game since the 2-2 draw at Chelsea on October 21, with the Arsenal captain missing the last three fixtures before the international break due to a concussion and hip problem.

Jesus, meanwhile, has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring in the victory in Seville last month, although the striker returned to action as he played the full match in Brazil’s 1-0 defeat to Argentina on Tuesday night.

Mikel Arteta reveals Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus updates before Brentford clash

Lewis Hall to miss Chelsea match

10:43 , Mike Jones

Newcastle’s Lewis Hall won’t be able to play against his parent club Chelsea this weekend and will be watching from the sidelines as Eddie Howe attempts to get one over Mauricio Pochettino.

“His commitment to his training and all the work he’s done behind-the-scenes has been really good.” said the Newcastle boss, “He’s a talented young player for sure. He has a beautiful left foot and he’s got a high level of technical ability.

“There is a real high potential with him. I think there is a few of his areas of his game that need smoothing out and improving but that would be no different to any other young player.

“We really do believe in him.”

Arteta on Everton’s 10-point deduction

10:39 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta, a former Everton player, also spoke about the club’s 10-point deduction for breaking Premier League financial rules saying: “I feel very connected to the club and it is a very difficult moment as it puts the club in a difficult position.

“But they have found themselves in a difficult position before and managed to get themselves out.

“If there are qualities that describes that club it is the coverage, determination and the fight. They will fight against anything and I wish them the best.”

Newcastle have a busy month ahead

10:35 , Mike Jones

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe on the month ahead: “It’s going to be a demanding month for us, especially with the Champions League and League Cup involvement.

“We have given ourselves a real intense period. An even bigger challenge with the absentees we have but we roll with it, we go with it.

“The players we have fit and available are very strong.”

Arteta on FA charge

10:31 , Mike Jones

Arteta was also charged by the FA for his comments about the officiating in the Gunners’ defeat to Newcastle. The Arsenal manager was asked his thoughts on the charge and replied:

“We tried to give our points and our reasons why. There is a process and when you get asked to give your observations you have to do it in the right way.

“I think it’s good that we’re communicating. We all want to improve the game. To have that we have to have freedom of speech respectfully and in a constructive way. It’s good that they are talking.”

Does Tomiyasu have an Arsenal future?

10:27 , Mike Jones

Takehiro Tomiyasu has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal with most of his recent appearances coming from the bench.

Rumours are popping up saying that the defender is looking at options for a January move and Mikel Arteta was asked about those this morning.

“I really want him to stay.” he said, “I value the player a lot. He’s loved and respected by everybody at the club. He’s at the level we need to make an impact on the team. He’s going to be with us.”

Arteta gives update injury updates on Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus and Ben White

10:23 , Mike Jones

During his press conference, Mikel Arteta was asked about the status of some of Arsenal’s key players including Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus and Ben White.

All three are racing to be fit for Saturday with the Gunners boss seemingly confident that he would be able to call on them if needed.

Here’s what he said:

Mikel Arteta with fitness updates on Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus and Ben White 🔴⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YbFw4cJrkl — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 24, 2023

Howe on how injuries affected his team

10:19 , Mike Jones

Newcastle have won four in a row and kept four clean sheets at St. James’ Park which is a run that Eddie Howe is proud off especially with the injuries to key defenders in his team.

“Among everything that’s going on you can lose track of the positive things,” he said. “We’ve [had a] changed back four. Last year we were able to keep a solid unit but this year players have come in and shown their worth.

“We’ll be potentially stretched again this weekend but I’d back the team to perform well.”

How on the return of Bruno Guimaraes

10:15 , Mike Jones

Bruno Guimaraes has served his suspension and will be available to start for Newcastle on Saturday with the Brazilian a key figure in the heart of their midfield.

“He’s a real catalyst for us and the supporters,” said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. “You take that player away and I think there is a big hole.

“The added thing for us is we’re missing Sandro [Tonali] and we were stretched for Bournemouth. [Guimaraes] coming back is a massive lift.”

Aaron Ramsdale set for Arsenal lifeline, but ‘charisma and personality’ won’t be enough

10:11 , Mike Jones

Aaron Ramsdale has increasingly found himself in an unenviable position, left out in the cold by Mikel Arteta’s team selection policy and facing a battle for his future at Arsenal.

His father was left to lament that the goalkeeper has “lost his smile” as he has been left to stew on the bench while loan signing David Raya has consolidated his place in the starting line up.

Raya is ineligible against parent club Brentford on Saturday, allowing Ramsdale a rare chance to impress the manager.

Aaron Ramsdale set for Arsenal lifeline, but ‘personality’ won’t be enough

Arteta on facing Brentford

10:06 , Mike Jones

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on the challenges of facing Brentford: “Brentford are a really tough opponent and it is a difficult place to go.

“You look at all the clubs who go there and they make it extremely difficult. They are really effective and well coached. It will be a tough match.

“We watch the games for sure [Man City vs Liverpool in the early kick off] as we are interested in the league and we are always on top of things.”

Ramsdale to start against Brentford

10:02 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta’s press conference is well underway and the Arsenal boss has confirmed that Aaron Ramsdale will be in the starting XI for their trip to Brentford on Saturday.

He said of Ramsdale: “My job is to try and help people in the very best possible way everyday to make him better and give them the best possible chance to fulfil the potential in their career and get to the highest possible position.

“There is no expectation with any player.”

Arteta confirmed Ramsdale will start against Brentford with David Raya ineligible due to being on loan from the Bees.

Howe has his say on related-party loan moves

09:58 , Mike Jones

During the international break the Premier League clubs voted against a temporary ban that would see multiple clubs owned by the same party unable to loan players to each other.

This is particularly of interest to Newcastle who are interested in signing Ruben Neves, on a short term deal, from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal who are also owned by the PIF.

Howe said “You say Newcastle were favoured but it was a Premier League vote.

“We’re not the only club involved in that vote. I think the majority of the Premier League and other clubs around the world [benefit] so it’s not solely on us, I don’t think.

“Newcastle, our club, had a view. We voted in a way, a way that we’re allowed to, and the vote came out on the side that it did.

“I think just from my dealings with it, we’re very relaxed on it. It’s not the be-all and end-all for us.

“We’ve got a squad that we really like. Now if we get players fit before January then the need to recruit will become much less intense for us.”

Eddie Howe on facing Chelsea

09:54 , Mike Jones

“We have worked with a small squad but we have worked well, majority of players came back into the group yesterday and we are looking forward to the game at the weekend.

“Our home form has been very strong - we have had some good results against some top sides. You look back at our last league game here against Arsenal, it was a very strong performance, full of discipline and quality. Another performance and atmosphere like that would be more than welcome. There is a determination to put the Bournemouth result to bed.”

Eddie Howe gives Newcastle injury update

09:49 , Mike Jones

Newcastle take on Chelsea this weekend in a big clash that could see the Magpies move into the top four if results go their way.

Speaking ahead of that fixture, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe updated the press on the status of the injuries in his squad saying:

“Fabian [Schär] was more precautionary rather than any injury, we saw him yesterday – he seemed good. Miggy [Miguel Almiron] has worked really well since his hamstring.

“Kieran [Trippier] is fine, he has trained with us since his return from England. We will check on Sean [Longstaff] before tomorrow.”

All good news it seems.

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures

09:45 , Mike Jones

Saturday

12.30pm - Manchester City vs Liverpool

3pm - Burnley vs West Ham

3pm - Luton vs Crystal Palace

3pm - Newcastle United vs Chelsea

3pm - Nottingham Forest vs Brighton

3pm - Sheffield United vs Bournemouth

5.30pm - Brentford vs Arsenal

Sunday

2pm - Tottenham vs Aston Villa

4.30pm - Everton vs Manchester United

Premier League press conferences

09:40 , Mike Jones

Here’s the schedule for today’s manager press conferences. The times are loose estimates and can change but usually they manage to stick to the timetable.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are up first with the bulk of the updates coming in the early afternoon:

9.30am - Arsenal

10am - Newcastle

1pm - Tottenham, Chelsea

1.15pm - Manchester United

1.30pm - Everton, Man City, Liverpool, West Ham, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Luton, Brighton, Fulham, Aston Villa

Pedro Neto close to return but not fit to face Fulham

09:36 , Mike Jones

Pedro Neto is closing in on a return for Wolves but will not make Monday’s trip to Fulham.

Portugal international Neto had started the campaign in flying form and produced seven assists in 10 Premier League matches before he sustained a hamstring injury in last month’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle.

There were initial fears Neto may not play again in 2023 and while he is not yet available, it will not be long before he is back.

“Pedro won’t make Monday,” head coach Gary O’Neil told reporters at a press conference. “He’s got a little bit more work to do. Pedro will stay with the physios and fitness staff for a bit longer.

“There’s no exact time frame, but Monday he won’t be available. Hopefully it’s weeks. It’s hard because there’ll be tests done, he goes for other check-ups and scans and you’re sort of guided by them, how quickly he’s healing, but he’s healing very well.

“He’s probably ahead of where they would have wanted him to be at this point.

“We’re pleased with the progress he’s made, but with the nature of the injury, we need to make sure everything’s ticked off properly before he’s back with the group.”

Wolves do have other injury concerns ahead of their journey down to London, but the Monday night game should ensure O’Neil has a largely fully-fit squad to select from.

Craig Dawson is ruled out through suspension after he collected his fifth yellow card of the season in the last-gasp win over Tottenham, and Joseph Hodge (shoulder) remains sidelined alongside Nathan Fraser (quad), but Matt Doherty and Mario Lemina are set to shake off knocks.

O’Neil added: “I think everyone came back OK. Nathan Fraser’s still out. Mario rolled his ankle on international duty, but should be fine.

“Matt Doherty has a tight hamstring but will be fine. Hugo Bueno is back involved, as he was just before, he’s doing well.

“Hodgey is doing well, he’s back on the grass, but it comes a bit too quick for him. We’re pretty much as we were as long as nothing happens the next couple of days.”

How Pep Guardiola borrowed from Jurgen Klopp to elevate Manchester City

09:31 , Mike Jones

In 2021, Pep Guardiola was reflecting on an epic managerial rivalry that then only lasted a mere eight years. “He made me a better manager,” he said of Jurgen Klopp. When he registered his greatest achievement since leaving Barcelona, it owed something to Klopp, too.

In swift succession, his captain lifted the Premier League, the FA Cup and then the Champions League. A decade after scoring for Klopp in a Champions League final at Wembley, Ilkay Gundogan struck twice for Guardiola in an FA Cup final at Wembley. Gundogan felt like a footballing soulmate of Guardiola – as well as a neighbour in the same deluxe Manchester apartment block – but a diplomat had links in each camp: Klopp often texted his former midfielder congratulations when Manchester City won something, just as he got in touch when Liverpool drew Guardiola’s team in the Champions League in 2018.

Gundogan is gone now – to Guardiola’s old club and spiritual home, Barcelona – but he remains an example of how the Catalan has been influenced by the manager who has beaten him most often. As Guardiola’s haul from the seasons when they have faced each other stands at five Premier League titles and two Bundesligas, Klopp is likelier to defeat him over 90 minutes than nine months. That Guardiola has always tended to have greater resources is a factor: a mantra of Klopp’s is that he has never wanted to be the best team in the world as much as beat the best. And, with great regularity, that is how he describes City.

How Pep Guardiola borrowed from Jurgen Klopp to elevate Manchester City

Premier League latest news

09:26 , Mike Jones

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Premier League. Following the international break the domestic action resumes this weekend and teams look to kick on and pick up as many points as possible in the run up to Christmas.

Manchester City lead the way once more but they’re only one point ahead of Liverpool in the table and the two sides clash on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola has been hit with injury concerns with Kevin de Bruyne still on the sidelines and Erling Haaland picking up a knock on duty with Norway.

The day is filled with press conferences ahead of the weekend’s fixtures so we’ll have all the updates and injury news throughout the day.