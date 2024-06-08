Premier League, MLS clubs interested in signing €15m-rated Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann had been one of the best players in La Liga last season until an ankle injury in February saw him level drop for the final few weeks. He’s fully recovered now, and he will hope to guide France to Euro 2024 glory this summer. Atletico Madrid will be watching their talisman this summer, albeit they will do so with some nerves due to his ongoing contract situation.

🚨🗣️ Agustín Giay: “Calls from Diego Simeone and Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras coach)? I had calls. I am calm and focused here. I don’t know what’s going to happen.” pic.twitter.com/5Aa1G78kFh — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 8, 2024

As per L’Equipe (via Marca), Griezmann’s release clause is a mere €15m, and this has attracted numerous clubs in the Premier League and MLS – the latter is where the French magician intends to end his career post-Atleti.

While there is some concern that Griezmann could leave this summer, none of it has appeared to some from the player himself, who has no intention of departing Atleti in 2024. Further to this, the report states that the board of directors at Los Colchoneros are considering a renewal offer to the 33-year-old, whose current deal ends in 2026.

Atletico Madrid supporters should not be concerned about Griezmann’s situation – it’s pretty much nailed-on that he will continue at the Civitas Metropolitano for at least another 12 months. For now, his focus is on France and Euro 2024, but after this, his contract situation could be addressed.