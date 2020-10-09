Premier League facing supporter revolt after announcing £14.95 fee for matches that had been free

Manchester United's trip to Newcastle United will be among the first pay-per-view games - PA

The Premier League was facing another major revolt from supporters on Friday after it was decided they should be charged almost £15 to watch matches it had previously given away.

The world’s richest league confirmed that half of games for the rest of this month and start of next would be sold on a pay-per-view basis in an attempt to claw back some of the millions of pounds a week its clubs are losing from playing behind closed doors.

But revelations by Telegraph Sport that fans would have to pay £14.95 for those matches on Sky Sports and BT Sport’s ‘Box Office’ channels provoked a backlash even more furious than when the Premier League tried to stop fans watching them at all.

Telegraph Sport can also reveal only one club voted against the initiative at a meeting on Friday, Leicester City, courtesy of chief executive Susan Whelan, with Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward failing to join her despite arguing it placed an unfair burden on supporters.

Understand #lcfc were the only club to vote against pay-per-view at today's Premier League meeting. Result was apparently 19-1. A lone voice of reason .... — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) October 9, 2020

Clubs are under severe pressure to scrap the plan before the first pay-per-view games next weekend – which include Woodward’s club’s trip to Newcastle United – in the same way they reversed their decision to block fans watching 160 matches at all this season.

That U-turn had seen teams agree to continue giving away those games not already contracted to Sky and BT to all its UK broadcast partners, including the BBC and Amazon, which it had done since football resumed following the coronavirus crisis.

But following a spike in Covid-19 cases that saw the Government scrap the planned October 1 return of crowds to football, clubs decided to end the giveaway and begin charging for the additional matches – initially until the start of next month.

The decision to make fans pay for something previously included as part of their TV subscriptions and licence fee provoked outrage on social media, including from Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, who posted on Twitter:

This is a really bad move by the @premierleague to charge £14.95 for single matches that have been shown free for 6 months ! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 9, 2020

Neville also retweeted a post pointing out the 20 Premier League clubs had spent £1.2billion between them during the summer transfer window.

The move also meant fans of some clubs being charged more than others to watch their teams’ games, with all of Aston Villa, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion’s next three matches now pay-per-view and none of Everton, Manchester City or West Ham United’s.

Jonny Gould, director of the Aston Villa Supporters’ Trust, said: “This is like turning a football fan upside town and seeing how many more pennies he’s got in his pocket.”

Tom Greatrex, the chairman of the Fulham Supporters’ Trust, vice-chairman of the Football Supporters’ Association, a Football Association council member, and a former Labour MP added: “It does stick in the throat a little bit.”

Greatrex also branded £14.95 a game “quite steep”, something echoed by the FSA itself, which had previously said fans would be prepared to pay £10 during its campaign for all behind-closed-doors matches to be broadcast live.

