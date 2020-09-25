Premier League managers unite in support of helping EFL clubs in danger of going bust

Bradford City's Elliot Watt celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet League Two match at the New Lawn - PA

Premier League managers have united to urge support for clubs in danger of going bust during the coronavirus crisis amid ongoing talks over an English Football League bailout of up to £250million.

As revealed by Telegraph Sport, teams in the world’s richest league are resigned to having to provide financial assistance to the rest of the professional game – albeit with strings attached.

That was after the Government made it clear it expected the Premier League to step in after leaving British sport at risk of financial collapse by scrapping plans for the return of fans for up to six months.

With talks ongoing over top-flight clubs underwriting lower-league losses of up to £22m per month, their managers led a call to action.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: “In general, I think people in a better position should help people in a lesser position.

“I don’t know how the Government finds time, honestly, to speak about that. They have got enough to do with other things. But I get it 100 per cent. Yes, football should try to help themselves, ourselves, however you say it. I agree on that 100 per cent.”

Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “I am worried for League One and League Two clubs, lower teams, of course we are – but all the Premier League teams are losing money.

“Hopefully we can get back and football will be normal and we won’t lose too many clubs. How can we do it? We need clubs locally. We have seen Bury, we have seen Macclesfield, Wigan, in trouble, so it’s not a nice situation to be in.”

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said: “I would certainly support ideas to help any form of grassroots football or sport get the help it needs to stay alive during this tough time, and we all will try and club together I suppose.”

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce said: “My thoughts are always with the smaller clubs. They have been there 100 years and unfortunately if we are not careful, I think we are going to see a lot of them find it very difficult and may not survive.

“Let’s hope they get a bit of help. There has to be something we can do, there must be some light at the end of the tunnel. Otherwise, these clubs are going to fall away, which is really, really sad.”

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said: “I’ve worked in the pyramid and a lot brilliant work goes on outside the Premier League, dedication to supporting the non-glamour clubs.

“Historically, it is so important. Nobody wants any club to go by the wayside, which we talked about recently with Bury going in a heartbeat through mismanagement.

“It’s a balance of making sure those clubs manage their finances right and obviously the whole of football looking after the whole of football. The Premier League is the most powerful in the pyramid, so I would like to see that happen.”

United host Yorkshire rivals Leeds United on Sunday and Chris Wilder warned the region would be a poorer place if any of its clubs went under.

“In the area which we live in, we are extremely proud of all the clubs which are strong and keep the area going,” he said. “What football plays in this part of the world is huge.

“We are not a one-club city and we are not a two- or three-club area. Football is a huge part of life in South Yorkshire and it needs to be protected.”

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa added: “There’s two points we can take from this – football without fans is less football, but when facing such issues as we are facing right now, football is less important.”

View photos Sports Briefing More

Story continues