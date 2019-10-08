Premier League manager hot seat rankings: From Man Utd to Everton, which coaches are facing the sack?

The international break signals the time for owners to prime their pistols, consider their manager’s future, and let their eyes wander towards other candidates.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the corpse walking through a morgue-like Old Trafford after suffering a miserable defeat at the hands of Steve Bruce’s struggling Newcastle.

Marco Silva’s financially-blushed Everton have wilted into 18th, Daniel Farke’s Norwich have faded rapidly after a lightning start, while Watford have already lived up to reputation and pulled the trapdoor on Javi Gracia.

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson is turning back time at Crystal Palace and Brendan Rodgers is reviving the title-winning form that deserted Leicester so quickly.

We’ve ranked all 20 managers on how near they are to facing the sack, including their results this season, the turbulence of their board, and how far their reputation can extend into a lifeline: Here are our rankings:

