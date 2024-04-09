Premier League is making it up as it goes along – the season lacks all credibility

So, here we go. The Premier League wanted Everton to be deducted 12 points. An independent commission imposed a 10-point sanction. That was reduced to six on appeal. Then there was a second charge. The Premier League wanted Everton to lose a further five points. This time a different independent commission has deemed it should be a penalty of two points.

Everton could have lost 17 points; have definitely lost six and after Monday another two, although that could change again after their appeal. Whenever that is heard.

And here is the zinger: there could even be a third charge as set out by Point 20 in the 60-page written reasons although that will be decided “at a later date”. That is over a disputed £6.56 million – and using the tariff that now appears to be applied in the report, it could be another point deduction.

Laughingly the commission says it understands a “speedy determination of these disciplinary proceedings” is in everyone’s interests – and then adds it cannot do this “in accordance with the timetable set out in the Standard Directions”. Work that one out given the whole point of the Profit and Sustainability rules is to sort the breaches ASAP and in real time before a season ends. Instead, it could be next season.

“All clubs have agreed punishments should be resolved ‘within the relevant season where possible’,” the commission says. And then suggests it is now not possible after all. Why?

Confused? You should be and potentially also on Sunday, May 19 come 6.30pm when the Premier League season draws to a close. Picture the scene: it is Kenilworth Road and Carlton Morris has just headed home a dramatic late winner as Luton Town beat Fulham 3-2 to stay up by a single point.

Meanwhile, at the Emirates, Everton have lost 2-1 – they only needed a draw to survive but could not hold out – even if it is not enough for Arsenal to win their first title in 20 years. It has again gone to Manchester City. Yes, that Manchester City with their 115 outstanding charges, of course.

It has been another Super Sunday in the Premier League as both the title race and the relegation battle went down to the wire. High fives all around. Except, ahem. There is Everton’s appeal (and City’s charges). The appeal has to be heard by May 24 – five days later. And Everton win! Their punishment is reduced by a point and it is poor Luton who go down on goal difference. But, hang on, there is the third charge for Everton remember. What about that? When will that be heard? Will it apply retrospectively or for the following season?

Oh dear. And that is without mentioning Nottingham Forest and their four-point punishment and their appeal.

One of the most jarring lines in the commission’s report is that charging Everton and enforcing the PSR’s rules is all about the “restoration of the public’s confidence in the integrity of the competition”.

That phrase – “public confidence” – is mentioned more than once but what confidence does the public now have in the Premier League which unfortunately appears to be making it up as it goes along with the punishments being meted out to clubs?

There is no doubt Everton deserve to be punished

The Premier League can absolutely point to the fact that the clubs signed up to these rules. They are their rules. They decided they did not want a fixed tariff of punishment even though that has undoubtedly proven to be a mistake. And they decided the timeframe.

But Everton are right to say, in their statement, that they are “extremely concerned by the inconsistency of different commissions in respect of points deductions applied”. That inconsistency screams out from the commission’s report in which it refers both positively and negatively to the findings of Everton’s previous case and Forest’s also.

It also talks about how the EFL’s guidelines are “undoubtedly a helpful and compelling benchmark” even if they “cannot be transposed directly”. At the same time Everton “highlighted that no guidelines had been adopted by the Premier League”.

The arguments leave one, distinct impression - especially with the continual references to the two previous cases: we are effectively in uncharted territory here where the legalities and the framework under which punishments should be implemented are being worked out as we go along and while the league is being played. And that is no way to do it. It shatters credibility; not restores it.

For example, the Premier League itself raises concerns over whether the Forest commission was following the same approach as the Everton commission.

There is no doubt Everton deserve to be punished. The failings of the PSR system and the way it is being implemented are one thing. And it absolutely must change and not least because it almost appears designed to trip clubs up; because the losses that can be accrued of £105 million over three years are not a “generous cushion” as the Premier League claim and because they are designed to preserve the status quo and stifle responsible owner ambition. And they are changing this summer. We can expect more fines – with a “financial sanctions” layer being introduced - and therefore a higher threshold for points to be taken away.

Everton were “reckless” in their spending. That is without question while the argument put forward by their director of football Kevin Thelwell that it was like “a big old ship to turn around” does not hold water as they just kept on spending.

But some of the Premier League’s arguments are seriously flawed. Such as claiming Everton should have cut their links sooner with sponsor Alisher Usmanov – even citing the Salisbury poisonings in 2018 – before they lost out on £20 million after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Feb 2022. That conveniently ignores that the Premier League only suspended its own deal with Russian broadcaster Match TV the following month. And that is just a flawed argument. As, unfortunately, has become the whole use of PSR and the punishments.

