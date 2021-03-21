Premier League LIVE: Aston Villa vs Tottenham result and reaction tonight

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Tottenham Hotspur will look to bounce back from their abysmal Europa League exit against Dinamo Zagreb earlier this week as they travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League this evening.

Spurs blew a 2-0 first-leg lead against Zagreb to lose 3-2 on aggregate and miss out on a place in the quarter-finals of the European competition, while their patchy top-flight form has them struggling to even book a spot in next season’s edition of the Europa League. Jose Mourinho’s eighth-placed side were beaten 2-1 by rivals Arsenal last weekend in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium, with Erik Lamela sent off after scoring a sublime rabona.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are 10th in the table with a game in hand over Spurs. Dean Smith’s team could reduce the gap to Tottenham to one point with a victory here, but they need to snap a tepid run to do so; Villa have drawn their last two and lost their prior outing in the division, so will hope to pick up some momentum here and end the season with as impressive a run of form as that with which they started the campaign. Follow live updates from Aston Villa vs Tottenham in the Premier League below.