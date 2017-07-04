Premier League kits: Man Utd, Arsenal & all the new jerseys for 2017-18

Premier League clubs release their new kits earlier than ever nowadays, with many sides sporting their new shirts for the final match of the season before the one they have been designed for.

Others, however, hold their fresh jerseys back longer and fans can expect them to trickle out across the summer months as they count down the days to the new campaign.

From Arsenal to West Ham, Goal will be tracking all the latest releases on this page throughout the off-season. Consider this your one-stop shop for videos, images and information as we find out what each Premier League club will look like in 2017-18.

Arsenal have now released their new home kit for the 2017-18 season, a similar design to the strip they wore in the past campaign although with a noticeably different collar style.

The sight of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil modelling the jersey will undoubtedly be seen as a positive sign by Gunners fans, who are potentially fearing the star duo could leave with their contract situations still up in the air.

Away:

Arsenal often release their kits all together in one presentation, but after the home strip was made public there were no details regarding the away version. Current speculation suggests it will primarily be a vibrant light blue.

Third:

The third kit could be released at the same time as the away strip or later on in the summer, with images floating around showing an eyecatching black and dark-grey design with pink trim.

BOURNEMOUTH

Bournemouth have switched from JD Sports to Umbro, signing a deal with their new kit manufacturers that will last five seasons. They will release all three of their strips on June 21 and gave fans an idea of what to expect in the teaser trailer below.

Home:

Bournemouth released their new home kit on June 21. It is a simple design that follows the tradition of their usual red-and-black stripes and is their first with Umbro after switching from JD Sports.

Away:

Bournemouth's new away kit is yet to be released. They are not expected to wear a third jersey next season.

BRIGHTON

Home:

Brighton released their new home kit in time to show it off at their promotion party after they secured second place in the Championship and a spot in the top flight for 2017-18.

It follows their usual design of blue-and-white stripes but adds some gold details to mark what is sure to be a memorable debut campaign in the Premier League for the Seagulls.

Away:

Brighton are yet to release their new away kit. Last year's version was an all-black design with 'volt' yellow trim.

Third:

The newly promoted side had a red third kit with a two-year lifespan released back in 2015, but whether they will replace it or not for the coming season remains to be seen.

BURNLEY

Home:

Burnley continue to have their kits manufactured by Puma and have not changed too much up on their home jersey this year. The light-blue sleeves are slightly thicker than they were in 2016-17 and have some claret shading within them, but otherwise they will be a familiar look.

Away:

Burnley are yet to release a new away kit. The Clarets did not wear a third jersey in 2016-17.

CHELSEA

Home:

View photos Chelsea 2017-18 Jersey More

Chelsea have switched from Adidas to Nike for the 2017-18 season and they will have a new look as they look to defend the Premier League title. Despite rumours the club was shifting to a paler shade of blue, they have retained the traditional colour.

Yokohoma Tyres remains as the jersey sponsor and, unlike last year, there are no white stripes on the sides.

Away:

View photos Chelsea Away 2017-18 More

Nike have gone with white for this season's away kit instead of black, which was used by Adidas last season. In keeping with the style being applied to other clubs' kits, the Nike Vapour design is remarkably simple, with small blue markings on the collar and sides.

Third:

In turn, the darker jersey is expected to switch from away to third. The most recent leaks showed this to be a dark grey - almost black - design with bright blue trim.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Home:

Crystal Palace will return to the traditional design of their blue-and-red stripes for the 2017-18 campaign after wearing thicker stripes last season.

They initially released the new jersey without their new shirt sponsor ManBetX, but subsequent promotional shots featuring new manager Frank de Boer have been shared.

Away:

Palace's new away kit is different from last season's yellow one, which had a black-and-red double stripe going diagonally down the front of the shirt. This campaign they will wear black with a red and blue stripe horizontally crossing the chest. They did not release a third kit for 2016-17.

EVERTON

Home:

Everton released their new home kit to a mixed response from fans, with the design featuring a navy section on the sides and the return of the Umbro diamond graphic down the sleeves.

The Toffees also have a new sponsor on the shirt, with SportPesa replacing Chang.

Away:

Everton's away kit is yet to be released. Last year, it was dark grey with salmon trim but barely worn, with the Toffees perhaps finding that their third kit offered a bit more contrast to opposition jerseys that required them to swap out of their normal blue.

Third:

That third kit was bright yellow with some blue details and is also yet to be replaced for the new campaign.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Home:

Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town revealed their first ever Premier League home kit with the unveiling of Aaron Mooy and though it is still manufactured by Puma, it features a new sponsor in the form of online gaming company OPE Sports.

In a departure from last season, the horizontal stripes are slightly faded and red features on the Puma logos that are dotted around the jersey.

Away:

Huddersfield are yet to release their away kit for their first season in the Premier League.

LEICESTER CITY

Home:

Leicester City released their new home kit in time to wear it in the final game of the Premier League season against Bournemouth, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The new design features a subtle pinstripe print, a gold panel down the sleeves and trim of the same colour. The match against the Cherries, though, was the only time the Foxes will sport complementary gold Premier League logos on the jersey as defending champions.

Away:

Leicester have not yet released their away kit. Last season, they wore an all-red design on their travels.

Third:

Their new third kit is also yet to be made public. The Foxes' alternative strip was white with blue pinstripes in 2016-17.

LIVERPOOL

Home:

View photos Liverpool Kit 2017-18 More

Like Leicester, Liverpool released their new home shirt early enough to don it for their final game of the campaign. It made a successful debut, too, as the Reds defeated Middlesbrough to qualify for the Champions League.

Incorporating components of their kits from the 1970s and 1980s, the slightly different shade of red and V-neck collar with a thin red stripe have been warmly received by Liverpool fans.

Away:

View photos Liverpool Away Kit 2017-18 More

View photos Liverpool Away Kit 2017-18 More

Released in early June, Liverpool's new away kit takes inspiration from the striking green-and-white quartered jerseys they wore back in 1995-96.

It has been adapted slightly, with the previous incarnation of the design featuring block green in two quarters compared to thin green stripes on the new edition. As with the home kit, a special commemorative crest marks 125 years since the Reds' formation.

Third:

View photos Robbie Fowler Liverpool More

Like the other two kits, Liverpool's third kit also looks set to be a throwback to a design from years gone by. Early leaks have suggested that the alternative jersey will be orange, which could mean it is based on the shirt they wore to win three cup competitions in 2000-01.

MANCHESTER CITY

Home:

View photos Manchester City kit More

After a delay out of respect for the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing, City released their new home kit on May 31.

Having worn a different shade of blue on the sleeves of last season's shirt, the new jersey returns to one block colour with white trim. It is said to be inspired by the 1967-68 kit they won the league title in as they search for a first trophy under Pep Guardiola.

Away:

View photos Nicolas Anelka Manchester City More

City's away kit is not expected to be released until July but rumours have suggested they will be going back to claret for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

Third:

Leaks of City's third kit that have appeared so far have revealed an interesting dark green design that looks almost like camouflage due to the pattern of the print on the shirt. That kit is not expected to be released until the start of the new season or even later, though.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Home:

View photos Manchester United home kit 2017-18 More

Manchester United's new home kit sees the Red Devils return to a single shade of red, but includes the interesting addition of a black and white trim on the sleeves, incorporating the club's traditional colours.

There is a new collar design, while the three Adidas stripes that ran down the sides of the jersey last season are now gone and have migrated to the shoulders in the new edition.

Away:

View photos Man Utd away kit 2017-18 More

United's new away kit is already out and is based on the the blue-and-white design they wore away from home between 1990 and 1992, but this time re-created in black and white.

The club crest is also monochrome and the three Adidas stripes run down the sides.

Third:

United's third jersey is set to be revealed later in the summer.

Quite surprisingly, given the black-and-white theme to the away kit, it is said to be silver in colour and will feature a shadow graphic of the famous statue of George Best, Denis Law and Sir Bobby Charlton that stands outside Old Trafford.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Home:

View photos Newcastle home kit 17-18 More

Newcastle United's home shirt for their return to the Premier League will feature a rather large new sponsor in Fun88, an Asian online gaming and gambling company.

Otherwise it is the usual black-and-white stripes, though one notable feature is that the Magpies will return to red letters and numbers on the backs of their shirt this coming season.

Away:

Newcastle have not yet released their away kit and little information has crept out into public. Last season's road shirt was navy with a large orange hoop across the middle.

Third:

Like the away kit, we have no indications of what the third strip will look like or when it will be released. It will replace the current white strip with purple trim.

SOUTHAMPTON

Southampton revealed both of their new kits on June 16 - by releasing a cartoon video that sees Saints players take on the role of superheroes and topple a villain who bares more than a passing resemblance to former manager Ronald Koeman.

The south-coast club have ditched their traditional red-and-white stripes for the style of jersey they wore in 1983-84, when they finished second in the top flight. It features one large white stripe down the middle of a red background with black trim.

The away kit is black with thin teal stripes and shorts. It looks as if Southampton will not release a third kit.

STOKE CITY

Home:

Stoke City released both of their new kits early in May, well in advance of the end of the 2016-17 campaign. They wore their new home jerseys, which feature a red, white and blue collar, in their 4-1 defeat against Arsenal.

Away:

The Potters' away strip is an eye-catching blue with a red and white pattern across the breast and a white collar. They will save this one until next season, wearing their existing away kit in their final match of the season at Southampton.

Third:

Stoke did not have a third kit in 2016-17 and do not seem to intend to release one next season, though they have brought out one-off kits in the past to deal with clashes.

SWANSEA CITY

Home:

View photos Swansea City 2017-18 home kit More

Swansea City are entering the second year of their kit deal with Joma and have a new sponsor this season in Asian gambling company Letou Sports.

Their new home jersey is a simple, fitted black and white design given an infusion of colour by the Letou logo.

Away:

View photos Swansea City 2017-18 away kit More

Swansea's away kit has more of a rounded neck than the home shirt and is designed around their status as the Premier League's only Welsh club, mimicking the red and green of the national team.

TOTTENHAM

Home:

View photos HD Tottenham 17-18 home kit More

Tottenham have moved on from Under Armour and will play at Wembley this coming season in a new Nike kit featuring a brand new crest design. The famous cockerel returns to the inside of a shield in what is a throwback to a previous crest that adorned the shirt from the late 1950s to the early 1980s.

The new jersey is more white than last term's edition, but there are subtle additions of navy to the sides and collar, while the bright red AIA sponsor logo remains as bold as ever.

Away:

View photos HD Tottenham 17-18 away More

View photos HD Tottenham 17-18 away kit More

Spurs' new away kit is navy blue and in the exact same style as the home version, but this season there is no gold to be seen on the jersey, with the club opting for a simple white trim on either side instead.

Third:

Their third kit will not be made public until later in the summer, but it has been speculated that it will feature the same pattern as Man City's rumoured third kit but in purple rather than green.

WATFORD

Home:

Watford have swapped from little-known US manufacturer Dryworld to Adidas, and their new home kit was released on June 14. It is a more simple design than they wore last season, with a red V-neck, sponsor and some subtle trim on the usual yellow background. The shorts will be black.

Away:

Watford wore a white away kit last season but are yet to release this year's design. They are not expected to bring out a third strip.

WEST BROM

Home:

West Brom released their new home kit on May 25, going for a simple V-neck collar and no stripes on the back of the shirt to make the lettering and numbering better stand out.

The Baggies will be sponsored by Chinese construction firm Palm this season.

Away:

The away kit for 2017-18 is quite a departure from last season's dark blue effort, with the Baggies sporting a predominantly white jersey with red arms and shorts this term. They did not wear a third kit last season and are unlikely to again in the coming campaign.

WEST HAM

Home:

West Ham released their new home kit for the 2017-18 season on June 21. It is a simple design based on their traditional colours, with the addition of a darker claret section at the top of the shirt.

Away:

The Hammers have also put out their away strip and will be wearing black for the first time in their history. The kit is black from head to toe with touches of light blue trim.

Third:

West Ham wore a special, one-off Thames Ironworks kit for their first match at the London Stadium against Juventus last season, but it was never worn in the Premier League and they may not release a third kit for the coming campaign.

