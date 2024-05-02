New Premier League kits for the 2024-24 season
Liverpool are the first Premier League club to reveal their new kits for the 2024-25 season.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
The Reds are heading into a new era without Jurgen Klopp and they have a new snazzy look with pinstripes back in their home shirt design.
Below are a few shots of the new Liverpool kit.
New Liverpool home kit for 2024-25 season
Ciao Our 2024/25 @nikefootball home kit has arrived.
Inspired by Rome ‘84.
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 2, 2024