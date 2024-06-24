Premier League issue warning to clubs over exploiting ‘PSR loophole’ in transfer deals

The Premier League is keeping a close eye on player transfers amid concerns that some deals are being used to exploit loopholes in the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), according to The Times.

The PSR regulations aim to ensure clubs operate within their means. However, recent transfer activities suggest a potential coordinated effort to inflate transfer fees and manipulate financial statements.

Everton, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Chelsea all face pressure to comply with PSR, but they’ve been involved in transfers or talks about potential player swaps among themselves.

Villa signed Everton’s academy product Lewis Dobbin for an undisclosed fee, while midfielder Tim Iroegbunam went in the opposite direction in a separate deal worth a reported £9 million.

Villa are currently in talks to strike a similar deal with Chelsea. They have all but agreed to sign Chelsea academy product Ian Maatsen in a £37.5m deal while the Blues are preparing to welcome Villa’s home-grown midfielder Omari Kellyman for around £19m.

Newcastle had registered a keen interest in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while the Toffees wanted to sign Magpies youngster Yankuba Minteh.

However, the Tyneside outfit have pulled out of a potential agreement amid concerns over Calvert-Lewin’s injury record, while they have received big-money proposals from European giants for Minteh.

The Premier League has rules about clubs being obliged to act in good faith towards each other and the league.

Clubs are limited to losing a maximum of £105m over a three-season period, though some losses, such as spending on infrastructure or youth football, can be written off.

However, if transfer fees are seen as heavily inflated to circumvent the PSR rules, that could be viewed as a breach and will attract punishment from the league.

The Premier League has declined to comment on any specific deals, but top-flight clubs believe they are within the rules, even if they are exploiting a loophole.