Premier League to introduce semi-automated offside technology

Officials have come under fire over the length of time taken to make VAR decisions (Oli SCARFF)

The Premier League will introduce semi-automated offside technology next season in the hope of reducing the time it takes to make VAR decisions.

At a shareholders' meeting on Thursday, top-flight clubs unanimously agreed to introduce the system, which is expected to cut the average length of a VAR check for offside by about 30 seconds.

"The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters," a Premier League statement said.

Football's global governing body FIFA used semi-automated offside technology at the 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar after running a series of trials, including at the Club World Cup.

It is also used in the Champions League and in Italy's Serie A.

Referees will still need to make calls on subjective elements, such as whether a player in an offside position is interfering with play.

The Premier League has not disclosed the technology partner it will work with and it is understood that no contracts have yet been signed.

The intention is to introduce the technology after one of the international breaks in September, October and November.

jw/smg/mw