Premier League Golden Boot standings – Haaland, Isak, Watkins and Palmer vying for crown

Harry Latham-Coyle
·2 min read
Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer are among those vying to win the Premier League Golden Boot (Getty Images/Fotor)
Tight races at the top and bottom have defined this Premier League season but the battle for the Premier League’s Golden Boot is still also to be decided.

Awarded to the top scorer in the English top flight across the campaign, a number of players are still in the running to succeed Erling Haaland, who tallied a record 36 goals last season.

The Manchester City marksman is highly unlikely to get close to that mark but is still well-placed as he bids to retain the prize.

But Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa are among those pushing Haaland, with a number of other players also in close attention with the season end drawing near.

Here’s how the top scorer standings sit:

21 goals: Erling Halaand (Manchester City)

20 goals: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

19 goals: Alexander Isak (Newcastle), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

18 goals: Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)

17 goals: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

16 goals: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

15 goals: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Which players have won the Golden Boot in the past?

Season

Player

Club

Goals

Teddy Sheringham

NFO/TOT

22*

Andrew Cole

NEW

34*

Alan Shearer

BLA

34*

Alan Shearer

BLA

31

Alan Shearer

NEW

25

Dion Dublin/Michael Owen/Chris Sutton

COV/LIV/BLA

18

Michael Owen/Dwight Yorke/Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

LIV/MUN/LEE

18

Kevin Phillips

SUN

30

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

CHE

23

Thierry Henry

ARS

24

Ruud van Nistelrooy

MUN

25

Thierry Henry

ARS

30

Thierry Henry

ARS

25

Thierry Henry

ARS

27

Didier Drogba

CHE

20

Cristiano Ronaldo

MUN

31

Nicolas Anelka

CHE

19

Didier Drogba

CHE

29

Carlos Tevez/Dimitar Berbatov

MCI/MUN

20

Robin van Persie

ARS

30

Robin van Persie

MUN

26

Luis Suarez

LIV

31

Sergio Aguero

MCI

26

Harry Kane

TOT

25

Harry Kane

TOT

29

Mohamed Salah

LIV

32

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang/Sadio Mane/Mohamed Salah

ARS/LIV/LIV

22

Jamie Vardy

LEI

23

Harry Kane

TOT

23

Mohamed Salah/Son Heung-min

LIV/TOT

23

Erling Haaland

MCI

36