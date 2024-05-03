Premier League Golden Boot standings – Haaland, Isak, Watkins and Palmer vying for crown
Tight races at the top and bottom have defined this Premier League season but the battle for the Premier League’s Golden Boot is still also to be decided.
Awarded to the top scorer in the English top flight across the campaign, a number of players are still in the running to succeed Erling Haaland, who tallied a record 36 goals last season.
The Manchester City marksman is highly unlikely to get close to that mark but is still well-placed as he bids to retain the prize.
But Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa are among those pushing Haaland, with a number of other players also in close attention with the season end drawing near.
Here’s how the top scorer standings sit:
21 goals: Erling Halaand (Manchester City)
20 goals: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
19 goals: Alexander Isak (Newcastle), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)
18 goals: Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)
17 goals: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
16 goals: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Son Heung-min (Tottenham)
15 goals: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
Which players have won the Golden Boot in the past?
Season
Player
Club
Goals
Teddy Sheringham
NFO/TOT
22*
Andrew Cole
NEW
34*
Alan Shearer
BLA
34*
Alan Shearer
BLA
31
Alan Shearer
NEW
25
Dion Dublin/Michael Owen/Chris Sutton
COV/LIV/BLA
18
Michael Owen/Dwight Yorke/Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
LIV/MUN/LEE
18
Kevin Phillips
SUN
30
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
CHE
23
Thierry Henry
ARS
24
Ruud van Nistelrooy
MUN
25
Thierry Henry
ARS
30
Thierry Henry
ARS
25
Thierry Henry
ARS
27
Didier Drogba
CHE
20
Cristiano Ronaldo
MUN
31
Nicolas Anelka
CHE
19
Didier Drogba
CHE
29
Carlos Tevez/Dimitar Berbatov
MCI/MUN
20
Robin van Persie
ARS
30
Robin van Persie
MUN
26
Luis Suarez
LIV
31
Sergio Aguero
MCI
26
Harry Kane
TOT
25
Harry Kane
TOT
29
Mohamed Salah
LIV
32
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang/Sadio Mane/Mohamed Salah
ARS/LIV/LIV
22
Jamie Vardy
LEI
23
Harry Kane
TOT
23
Mohamed Salah/Son Heung-min
LIV/TOT
23
Erling Haaland
MCI
36