Premier League giants fear another leading target ‘will end up at Real Madrid’

A fresh insight into the ongoing race for the signature of LOSC Lille sensation Leny Yoro has on Wednesday been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of The Athletic’s David Ornstein, and reiterates what has long been reported elsewhere in the media regarding the youngster’s most likely landing spot.

The name of stopper Yoro has of course long positioned itself front and centre in the transfer chatter across all of Europe.

As much comes with the 18-year-old – widely regarded as one of the continent’s standout talents – all set to depart the aforementioned Lille.

Yoro’s terms with Les Dogues are due to expire in 12 months’ time, with the club’s board having already confirmed their intention to sell.

A whole host of European giants, in turn, have made clear their interest in his signature, from Liverpool to Manchester United and, most notably, Real Madrid.

Speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast on Wednesday, transfer insider David Ornstein was therefore asked for the latest on Yoro’s future.

And he went on to reiterate the ‘consensus’ that, when all is said and done, the young stopper will end up in Spain’s capital:

“The consensus among the Premier League clubs who want Leny Yoro is that he will end up at Real Madrid. That they are the firm favorites.”

Lille centre-back Leny Yoro is wanted by both Liverpool and Manchester United.@David_Ornstein explains whether either club can pip Real Madrid to his signature…



🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗖 𝗙𝗖 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧 — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 19, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN