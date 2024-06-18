Premier League giants enter transfer race for Atletico Madrid star

Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion will receive transfer offers to leave the club this summer.

Serie A giants Napoli have been linked with a possible bid for the Spanish U21 international with prior reports claiming he is an option to replace Victor Osimhen in Naples.

Omorodion caught the eye during a season long loan at Alaves in 2023/24 with eight La Liga goals scored in the Basque Country.

However, his long term place with Los Rojiblancos remains in doubt, despite the club’s preference to keep him in Madrid.

The changing situation means Atletico will not accept less than €40m for the 20-year-old but they are pragmatic over keeping him.

A lofty asking price as reduced transfer attention from Italy, but Premier League side Chelsea could make an offer, as he Blues look to bolster their forward line for next season.

🚨Chelsea have joined the race to sign Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion 🚨 https://t.co/W2q7R2W2gJ — Football España (@footballespana_) June 18, 2024

As per transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea have made an opening offer of €40m, but that is Atletico Madrid’s lowest threshold, and they could push for closer to €80m as talks continue.