Premier League gameweeks to look forward to in 2024/25

We may all be fixated on Euro 2024 right now, but that didn't stop the Premier League from stealing some headlines by releasing the fixtures list for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

And, as it always does, the Premier League fixtures computer has thrown up some fantastic weekends of football for us to look forward to.

Here's our pick of the bunch from the first half of the upcoming 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Games of note: Ipswich Town vs Liverpool, Arsenal vs Wolves, Chelsea vs Man City

For the second season in a row, Chelsea will host one of the Premier League title favourites on the first weekend of the campaign.

Who'd be a Chelsea fan, eh?

This season's opening clash with a top club has an extra layer of intrigue attached to it, with new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca set to go head-to-head with his former mentor Pep Guardiola - the pair having worked together at Man City previously.

Elsewhere, it'll be interesting to see how another new manager, Arne Slot, gets on in his first game as Liverpool manager - a trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town - and we'll be keen to see how Arsenal kickstart another season in which they'll be expected to challenge for the title.

Gameweek 3

Games of note: Man Utd vs Liverpool, Newcastle United vs Tottenham

The first real test of Slot's managerial mettle will come in gameweek three when he takes his Liverpool team to Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp famously had an exceptional record against Liverpool's arch rivals, so it'll be interesting to see if Slot can continue on that record against Manchester United while in charge.

Tottenham's trip to Newcastle will also provide plenty of intrigue on gameweek three, with both clubs expected to be challenging for a place in the top four.

Gameweek 5

Game of note: Man City vs Arsenal

We'll have to wait just five gameweeks before last season's top two go head-to-head.

Manchester City will welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium for a potential early title decider in which both teams will be aiming to assert some early dominance at the top of the table.

Sure, these games weren't particularly fun to watch in 2023/24, but the huge amount that's at stake will make this an interesting watch at the very least.

Gameweek 10

Games of note: Man Utd vs Chelsea, Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Tottenham vs Aston Villa

Was Chelsea's late, late, late 4-3 win over Man Utd the best game of the 2023/24 season?

Probably, yeah.

Will their first clash of the 2024/25 season be similarly dramatic?

Well, we can live in hope.

And if it isn't, we also have Newcastle vs Arsenal and Tottenham vs Aston Villa to enjoy during the same weekend, so we're good regardless.

Gameweek 13

Games of note: Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Liverpool vs Man City

The Jurgen Klopp - Pep Guardiola rivalry may have come to an end, but we're expecting the Liverpool - Man City rivalry to be alive and well.

Liverpool and Man City's clashes has been barnburners over the last decade.

Gameweek 15

Games of note: Everton vs Liverpool, Tottenham vs Chelsea

Ah, derby weekend. You love to see it.

On gameweek 15, we'll be treated to both a Merseyside derby and a London derby. The former will see a Liverpool team hellbent on avenging their defeat to Everton at the end of the 2023/24 season, and the latter will see Tottenham and Chelsea likely continue their fight to finish in the top four.

Fun stuff.

Gameweek 16

Game of note: Man City vs Man Utd

It'll be a long wait until we see the first Manchester derby of the season, but come December we're guessing it'll be worth the wait.

The derby had been dominated by City until United randomly showed up and played brilliantly in the FA Cup final this past spring.