Premier League to be fully licensed in Football Manager

The Premier League will be fully licensed in future editions of the popular Football Manager video game series after a four-year agreement was struck.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City both previously had licensing deals with Sports Interactive, but now all 20 clubs in England's top flight will receive official graphics, such as badges, kits and player faces, in time for the release of Football Manager 2025 later this year.

"Since Football Manager's inception, we have always wanted to work with the Premier League, and we're delighted to announce that at last we are," said SI studio director Miles Jacobson.

"The partnership isn't just about the huge in-game benefits it'll give our fans, but also the opportunities it provides us to help with the incredible things that the Premier League and their clubs do off the pitch. That includes community and charitable work, two things we're enormously passionate about, as well as the ability to work with some of their existing partners.

"We are very grateful to the Premier League and their other partners in our space for enabling us to be an officially licensed product of the world's most commercially successful football league."

Will Brass, the Premier League's chief commercial officer, added: "Football Manager has been a big part of the sporting landscape for decades, and is loved and enjoyed by millions of fans around the world.

"We are thrilled that the Premier League will now feature even more prominently in the game, helping to deliver a deeper, more authentic experience for anybody who takes on the challenge of managing a Premier League club."

The English Football League (EFL) already has a licensing agreement with SI, as does the National League, meaning the top seven divisions will all be fully licensed going forwards.

On top of the Premier League license, FM25 will also see the introduction of women's football and the switch to the new Unity match engine.