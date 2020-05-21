Premier League fixtures: What are the remaining matches to be played in the 2019/20 season? - GETTY IMAGES

The Premier League has been on hold since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with each club yet to play nine or 10 matches.

In possession of a 25-point lead at the top of the table, Liverpool look nailed on to be crowned champions, but there is plenty to play for with European qualification spots up for grabs and a host of teams battling to avoid relegation.

Project Restart has been in the works for some time as the Premier League attempts to work out how to conclude the season by playing all scheduled matches rather than calling it to a premature halt.

How that works remains to be seen, but the hope is that the league will resume in June and be finished in August.

With plenty of details still to be worked out, including playing matches behind closed doors, here are the remaining fixtures to be played in the season:

Premier League remaining fixtures 2019/20

Gameweek 28

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Gameweek 30

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal

Everton vs Liverpool

Manchester City vs Burnley

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United

Norwich City vs Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Watford vs Leicester City

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Gameweek 31

Burnley vs Watford

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Everton

Southampton vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth

Gameweek 32

Arsenal vs Norwich City

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Everton vs Leicester City

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Watford vs Southampton

West Ham United vs Chelsea

Gameweek 33

Burnley vs Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Watford

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Norwich City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Southampton vs Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal

Gameweek 34

Arsenal vs Leicester City

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Everton vs Southampton

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watford vs Norwich City

West Ham United vs Burnley

Gameweek 35

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Southampton

Norwich City vs West Ham United

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Watford vs Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Gameweek 36

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea vs Norwich City

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Everton vs Aston Villa

Leicester City vs Sheffield United

Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion

West Ham United vs Watford

Gameweek 37

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Norwich City vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace

Gameweek 38