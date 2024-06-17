When are the Premier League fixtures announced?

Champions Manchester City will be bidding to defend their title (PA Wire)

International football may be taking centre stage this summer but there will be plenty of intrigue as the Premier League fixtures for the 2024/25 season are revealed.

Each side’s 38-match schedule will be eagerly anticipated by match-going fans and television watchers alike, with key staging posts along the campaign like Boxing Day again likely to attract attention.

Promoted clubs Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton will no doubt have a keen eye on their early-season opponents on their top flight returns, while Liverpool, Chelsea and West Ham are among the clubs beginning life under new managers.

But will anyone be able to stop Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s side seek a fifth successive crown?

The fixtures for the 2024/25 season will be released at 9am BST on Tuesday 18 June. The campaign will consist of 33 weekends, four midweek rounds of matches and one Bank Holiday Matchweek.

The season dates have already been confirmed, with it all getting underway on 17 August, just 90 days after the conclusion of last season.

And at the end of it all, the final day will be 25 May as all ten matches kick off simultaneously, as has become tradition.

The Premier League 2024/25 season fixtures are set to be revealed (Getty Images)

The mid-season break has been removed from the calendar to allow a mid-August start date for the league, with clubs preferring instead to enjoy a longer summer break.