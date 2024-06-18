Premier League fixtures for 2024/25 season confirmed
Champions Manchester City will head to Chelsea for a mouthwatering clash on the first weekend of the 2024/25 Premier League season.
Last season's runners-up Arsenal entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium, while Arne Slot's first assignment as Liverpool manager will be away at Premier League new boys Ipswich Town.
Manchester United open proceedings up on Friday night, hosting Fulham at Old Trafford, and Newcastle United entertain Southampton at St James' Park.
Everton face Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Nottingham Forest host Bournemouth at the City Ground, West Ham United take on last season's surprise Champions League qualifiers Aston Villa, and Brentford play Crystal Palace at the Gtech Community Stadium.
The first round of fixtures is finished off with Tottenham Hotspur's trip to Leicester City on Monday night.
Manchester United take on Liverpool at Old Trafford at the end of August, before the first north London derby takes place on September 14. The first Merseyside derby of the season is slated for December 7, with City hosting United a week later in the first Manchester duel.
The final day of the season sees Arsenal travel to Southampton, City travel to Fulham, Liverpool entertain Crystal Palace and Manchester United host Aston Villa. Ipswich tackle West Ham at Portman Road and Championship winners Leicester trot down to the south coast to face Bournemouth.
*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change.
*All kick off times listed are BST/GMT
Matchday 1
Matchday 2
Matchday 3
September
Matchday 4
Matchday 5
Matchday 6
Matchday 7
Matchday 8
Matchday 9
November
Matchday 10
Matchday 11
Matchday 12
Matchday 13
Matchday 14
Matchday 15
Matchday 16
Matchday 17
Matchday 18
Matchday 19
January
Matchday 20
Matchday 21
Matchday 22
Matchday 23
February
Matchday 24
Matchday 25
Matchday 26
Matchday 27
Matchday 28
Matchday 29
Matchday 30
Matchday 31
Matchday 32
Matchday 33
Date
Time
Fixture
19/04/2025
15:00
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
19/04/2025
15:00
Brentford v Brighton
19/04/2025
15:00
Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth
19/04/2025
15:00
Everton v Manchester City
19/04/2025
15:00
Fulham v Chelsea
19/04/2025
15:00
Ipswich Town v Arsenal
19/04/2025
15:00
Leicester City v Liverpool
19/04/2025
15:00
Manchester United v Wolverhampton
19/04/2025
15:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
19/04/2025
15:00
West Ham United v Southampton
Matchday 34
May
Matchday 35
Matchday 36
Matchday 37
Matchday 38
