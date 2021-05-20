Round 1 from Kiawah Island:

PGA Championship leaderboard: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas among early starters in Round 1

Premier League’s fight for Europe: Who needs what to qualify this weekend?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PA Sport Staff
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

While the title race and relegation battle have been settled, there is still a fight for European places ongoing heading into Sunday’s final round of matches of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the situation.

Who has already secured a place in Europe?

PA Graphics.
PA Graphics.

Manchester City and Manchester United have sealed Champions League places, with them confirmed as Premier League title-winners and runners-up respectively. Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester, the sides vying for the two other top-four slots, are guaranteed Europa League football at least.

What do Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester need for a top-four finish?

Chelsea, a point better off than fourth-placed Liverpool and Leicester in fifth, can cement third spot with a win at Aston Villa. Liverpool play Crystal Palace at Anfield while Leicester host Tottenham. The Reds will wrap up a top-four berth if they match or better what Leicester do on the day. The Foxes trail both their rivals in terms of goal difference, four behind Liverpool and three behind Chelsea.

Who else is in the Europa League picture?

West Ham will qualify for the Europa League if they avoid defeat against Southampton (Molly Darlington/PA).
West Ham will qualify for the Europa League if they avoid defeat against Southampton (Molly Darlington/PA).

As well as the fifth spot that will be occupied by one of Chelsea, Liverpool or Leicester, sixth is also a Europa League berth, with the Foxes having won the FA Cup. West Ham hold that position, three points clear of Tottenham (seventh) and Everton (eighth).

Who needs what to clinch sixth?
The Hammers will nail the place down if they avoid defeat at home against Southampton. If they do lose, Spurs would leapfrog them with a win at Leicester. Everton claiming sixth looks unlikely even if they win at Manchester City, West Ham lose and Tottenham fail to win, owing to respective goal differences – theirs is inferior to West Ham’s by eight.

Anything else?

Arsenal can still finish seventh, which is a Europa Conference League berth (Frank Augstein/PA).
Arsenal can still finish seventh, which is a Europa Conference League berth (Frank Augstein/PA).

There is also a place in the inaugural Europa Conference League up for grabs – the way things have panned out this term has resulted in that going to whichever team finishes seventh. Arsenal and Leeds mathematically remain contenders to clinch that spot.

And what’s the scenario there?

Arsenal are a point behind Spurs and Everton in ninth. They will rise two places if those sides do not win and the Gunners beat Brighton at the Emirates Stadium. A draw could be enough, although it is another case that seems unlikely due to goal difference, with theirs seven worse than Tottenham’s. While Leeds, two points behind Arsenal, need a win at home against West Brom, their goal difference is such that it appears almost impossible for them to get up to seventh.

Recommended Stories

  • Klopp on Liverpool top 4 push: ‘I never expected this’

    "I couldn't be more pleased. I never expected this. I don't take things like this for granted."

  • Who will win top-four race on Championship Sunday?

    Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle look ahead to a massive Championship Sunday, as Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester City all harbor top-four ambitions with just two spots available.

  • Harry Kane next club odds if he leaves Tottenham, contract expiry and potential Spurs replacements

    Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham – but where will he go?

  • Sporticast: English Soccer’s Inequality, Another MLS Club Sold

    On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including recent Sportico valuations of clubs in the English Premier League. The list is dominated by the six largest teams (Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham), the same clubs that […]

  • Soccer-Liverpool move into top four with crucial win at Burnley

    BURNLEY, England (Reuters) -Liverpool moved into the Champions League qualifying spots after a 3-0 win at Burnley on Wednesday took them above Leicester City and into fourth place with one round of Premier League matches remaining. Roberto Firmino struck two minutes before halftime and a Nathaniel Phillips header made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute before a superb late strike from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain secured a fourth straight win.

  • Booing at Spurs and players abused by strangers - football is healing

    Around 10 minutes into Arsenal’s match against Crystal Palace on Thursday night, Kieran Tierney collapsed to the floor after receiving a little kick, off the ball, from Palace defender Joel Ward. The incident happened directly in front of a large group of Palace fans who, it is safe to say, did not take kindly to Tierney’s reaction. From then on, Tierney’s status as the evening’s pantomime villain was assured. Every touch was booed and every challenge on him was cheered. As a veteran of Old Firm derbies, Tierney would not have minded one bit. If anything, he probably quite enjoyed it. It added to the general edge of the game, which was noticeably more aggressive and competitive with fans in the crowd. It was the same across the Premier League this week. That edge was certainly there for Chelsea’s match against Leicester City on Tuesday, which ended in a mass touchline brawl between the two sets of players. Would that incident have flared up without supporters roaring them on? It seems unlikely. Would Graham Potter have reacted so exuberantly to Brighton’s goals, in their dramatic victory over Manchester City, without the fans behind him? Would Brighton have even come back from two goals down, as they did on Tuesday night, without the added motivation provided by the crowd? After the game, the usually mild-mannered Potter — a man who has barely raised an eyebrow at most goals this season — even felt compelled to apologise for his conduct on the touchline, where he argued with Pep Guardiola. “I was a bit emotional and it wasn't my finest hour, I have to apologise for that," said Potter of his reaction to Brighton’s first goal. “It wasn't meant with any intent or anything against anybody, it was an emotional response from me but it wasn't a good one. So I apologise to them. No offence meant from my perspective but again I understand it wasn't a nice moment." Alongside this heightened sense of competitiveness, the return of supporters also brought back much of the colour and fun that British football had taken for granted before the pandemic. At Tottenham Hotspur, the home fans sang about Ledley King being better than John Terry, now a coach at Aston Villa. Terry responded by holding aloft an imaginary trophy, a clear dig at Tottenham’s lack of silverware.

  • Soccer-Villa loss deepens Tottenham gloom with Kane future in the balance

    LONDON (Reuters) -Tottenham Hotspur's European hopes were dealt a huge blow as their final Premier League home game of the season ended in a 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa on Wednesday and striker Harry Kane perhaps waving a farewell to the club's fans. England captain Kane's uncertain future has left Spurs fans wearing a frown in the past week and their mood was hardly raised as a horrible own goal by Sergio Reguilon and an Ollie Watkins strike earned Villa the win.

  • Sam Allardyce to quit as West Brom head coach at end of season

    Sam Allardyce has quit West Bromwich Albion following the club’s relegation from the Premier League. Allardyce revealed after the home defeat to West Ham that he is stepping down as head coach, with his future in management inevitably uncertain at the age of 66. Appointed in December as Slaven Bilic’s successor, the former England manager has overseen a recent improvement in performances but it ultimately came too late to save Albion from dropping back into the Championship. While the Europa League is tantalisingly in sight for his former club West Ham, Allardyce could now be preparing for the end of his long managerial career. West Brom will ramp up their search for a replacement, with former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and Lincoln’s Michael Appleton understood to be leading contenders. Allardyce said: “West Brom made me a generous offer to stay [but] after serious consideration I have decided not to accept it. “If I were to stay and achieve promotion next season the expectation would be for me to continue for at least another season and, sadly, that is not a commitment I feel able to make at this stage of my career. I’m not long-term and they want long-term. "I think it needs someone to take the club by the scruff of the neck and take them up.” Allardyce’s assistants Sammy Lee and Robbie Stockdale will also depart, with the announcement made shortly after the club’s 21st defeat of the season. Albion are second bottom of the Premier League and have won five games all season. West Brom's Sporting and technical director Luke Dowling, said: “Sam, Sammy and Robbie came in at a really difficult time for the football club and worked tirelessly in their efforts to keep the club in the Premier League. “Unfortunately, collectively, we were unable to achieve our goal of surviving relegation. In the second half of the season we played with passion and desire, delivering some memorable results with organised, entertaining football. “Ultimately, we were unable to accumulate the points total required to keep us here, but Sam certainly restored pride with a number of resilient displays.” “Sam, Ken [Chief Executive, Xu Ke] and I have discussed at length our plans for the future and we very much hoped to have Sam in charge for next season and beyond.”

  • Sam Allardyce steps down as West Brom coach following defeat by West Ham

    Allardyce experienced relegation for the first time in his career this month as the Baggies’ fate was sealed

  • Premier League top four fixtures: Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester Champions League permutations

    The race for a Champions League place set to go down to the final days of the season

  • NBA awards: Why Ben Simmons beats Rudy Gobert for DPOY

    The Simmons vs. Gobert debate is red-hot, but one former NBA player thinks the argument is actually extremely simple. By Adam Hermann

  • Firmino makes Liverpool pressure pay v. Burnley

    Roberto Firmino lashes Andy Robertson's cutback through Will Norris to give Liverpool an important edge against Burnley.

  • Moyes urges West Ham to complete European mission

    West Ham manager David Moyes has urged his players to round off an impressive campaign in style by beating Southampton on Sunday to secure a Europa League spot.

  • Luke Shaw vows to help out Manchester United supporter

    United were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham on Tuesday night in their first match in front of supporters for more than a year.

  • Boxing: Joshua blasts Fury after unification fight thrown into doubt

    Joshua (24-1) beat Kubrat Pulev in December to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles and was set to face Fury -- who holds the WBC belt -- on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia. But Fury, who won the WBC title from Deontay Wilder in a rematch in February 2020, was ordered by an American arbitrator on Monday to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15. Joshua questioned why Fury had announced they would fight when arbitration proceedings were still going on.

  • Colorado Buffaloes: CFN College Football Preview 2021

    College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Colorado season with what you need to know.

  • CJ McCollum enjoying Warriors-Lakers, Draymond Green's defense

    C.J. McCollum is "chillin" while watching the Warriors and Lakers beat up on each other in the NBA Play-In Tournament..

  • LeBron's 3 lifts Lakers over Warriors in West play-in game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) LeBron James persevered through an injured ankle, a big first-half deficit and being poked in the eye late in the fourth quarter to add another highlight to his impressive resume. James made a long, go-ahead 3-pointer with 58.2 seconds remaining, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference play-in tournament game Wednesday night. James was poked by Draymond Green while driving to the basket with 2:07 remaining.

  • Lynch: Clandestine Kiawah meeting with PGA Tour agents could be the Saudis’ Waterloo

    On the eve of the 103rd PGA Championship, the chatter at Kiawah Island was if players would sign-on with the Saudi-financed Super League Golf.

  • Hodgson leaves Palace with distinguished legacy

    Robbie Earle highlights Roy Hodgson's wonderful career after the veteran manager announced he would depart Crystal Palace at season's end after four years at Selhurst Park.