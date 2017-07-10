Premier League Fantasy Football: Guide, tips, tricks, injuries and who to buy for the 2017-18 season

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola are not the only managers spending the summer months planning their assault on a championship.

Whether the prize is cash or mere bragging rights, millions of virtual bosses throughout the UK will be scouting players, trawling through statistics and assembling their squad ahead of the new fantasy football season.

Fantasy football has become hugely popular all over the world and if you're going to pip your friends to the latest mini-league title, you'll need to put in the work beforehand.

Luckily, Goal has put together this complete guide to the upcoming season for new and experienced players alike.

WHAT IS FANTASY FOOTBALL?

Fantasy football is a game that has been played for decades, originating from the fantasy golf and baseball equivalents that emerged in the United States in the 1950s.

The basic premise of most such games sees a group of participants each pick a team of players from a certain league and compete against each other, with points earned based on the real-life performances and statistics of those players.

Fantasy sports exploded in popularity with the development of the internet. Whereas previously the management of leagues had been a time-consuming exercise, requiring someone to monitor squads and keep score, online platforms automated much of the process and made communication between players much easier.

As of 2015, it was estimated that fantasy sports had become a $2 billion industry.

In the UK, millions create a fantasy football team every season. Those are usually centred around the Premier League, with each player assigned a value and 'managers' then given a set transfer budget with which to build a squad.

Those players are then awarded points each week based on their real-life performances in terms of goals, assists, clean sheets and other statistical categories.

HOW CAN I PLAY FANTASY FOOTBALL?

Goal Fantasy Football is already up and running for the 2017-18 season — and it's free to play. You can download the mobile app through this link to create and update your squad on the go.

We are currently running two different varieties of game: the English Premier League, which, as the name suggests, is based on the English top flight, and the Goal Super League, which features players from the top clubs across Europe.

