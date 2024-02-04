Premier League Fan Fest heading to Nashville

The Premier League Fan Fest is returning in 2024 and we're heading to Nashville, Tennessee, with the entire Premier League Mornings Live team in The Music City for an epic weekend presented by Barclays.

SIGN UP HERE TO REGISTER YOUR INTEREST

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on April 6-7, 2024 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe, plus plenty of special guests, based in Nashville.

The two-day fan festival is being supported by the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp and will take place on Broadway and at Riverfront Park.

Telemundo Deportes will provide on-location reports from the Fan Fest into weekend coverage on Telemundo and Universo. The event will also feature the Premier League trophy, club mascots and many family-friendly, interactive activities to bring the Premier League experience closer to fans.

This Fan Fest will be a wonderful celebration of all things Nashville, the Premier League and you, the incredible American Premier League fans.

Below are more details on the event.

Premier League Fan Fest in Nashville details