'Premier League duo in O'Riley talks' - gossip

Celtic are currently in dialogue with two unnamed top-six clubs in England's Premier League about a summer transfer for player of the season Matt O'Riley, the 23-year-old Denmark midfielder for whom they rejected a January bid from Atletico Madrid. (Tipsbladet)

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is emerging as a summer option for Celtic as well as Liverpool and Newcastle United, while several Saudi Arabian clubs are also interested in the 34-year old who is out of contract this summer. (Daily Mail)

Celtic are confident of meeting Queens Park Rangers’ asking price, reportedly £5m-£7m, for centre-half Jake Clarke-Salter this summer, but they face competition from Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and relegated Burnley for the 26-year-old Englishman. (Football Insider)

Odsonne Edouard, who spent three years with Celtic before joining Crystal Palace in 2021, is on the verge of a summer exit after being transfer listed by the Premier League club and the 26-year-old French striker has confessed he still follows the Scottish champions' results as if he is a fan. (Football Scotland)

