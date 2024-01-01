Premier League Done Deals: January transfer window deals for the wide-open top-four race, relegation scrap

The 20 clubs of the Premier League will be linked with hundreds of moves this January, only a small number of which will come to fruition.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The window opened on New Year's Day, with Donny van de Beek leaving Manchester United for Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, and several players returning from loans.

Brighton's Jeremy Sarmiento and Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho are returning from loans to help reinforce their sides, while Wolves' Fabio Silva is heading to Scottish Premiership powers Glasgow Rangers.

This page has all of the comings and goings for all of the clubs this month.

See all of the signings, below.

Complete List of Premier League transfers - January 2024

Brighton

Jeremy Sarmiento (West Brom - loan recall)

Burnley

Owen Dodgson (Barnsley - loan recall)

Liverpool

Fabio Carvalho (RB Leipzig - loan recall)

Manchester United

Donny van de Beek (Eintracht Frankfurt - loan)

Dane Scarlett (Ipswich Town - loan recall)

Hugo Lloris (LAFC)

Wolves

Fabio Silva (Rangers - loan)

