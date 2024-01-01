Premier League Done Deals: January transfer window deals for the wide-open top-four race, relegation scrap
The 20 clubs of the Premier League will be linked with hundreds of moves this January, only a small number of which will come to fruition.
The window opened on New Year's Day, with Donny van de Beek leaving Manchester United for Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, and several players returning from loans.
Brighton's Jeremy Sarmiento and Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho are returning from loans to help reinforce their sides, while Wolves' Fabio Silva is heading to Scottish Premiership powers Glasgow Rangers.
This page has all of the comings and goings for all of the clubs this month.
See all of the signings, below.
Complete List of Premier League transfers - January 2024
Arsenal
In
Out
Aston Villa
In
Out
Bournemouth
In
Out
Brentford
In
Out
Brighton
In
Jeremy Sarmiento (West Brom - loan recall)
Out
In
Owen Dodgson (Barnsley - loan recall)
Out
Chelsea
In
Out
Crystal Palace
In
Out
Everton
In
Out
Fulham
In
Out
Liverpool
In
Fabio Carvalho (RB Leipzig - loan recall)
Out
Luton Town
In
Out
Manchester City
In
Out
Manchester United
In
Out
Donny van de Beek (Eintracht Frankfurt - loan)
Newcastle United
In
Out
Nottingham Forest
In
Out
Sheffield United
In
Out
Tottenham Hotspur
In
Dane Scarlett (Ipswich Town - loan recall)
Out
Hugo Lloris (LAFC)
West Ham United
In
Out
Wolves
In
Out
Fabio Silva (Rangers - loan)