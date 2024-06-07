'The Premier League is definitely something special'

[PA Media]

In the latest episode of "You'll Never Beat Kyle Walker" on BBC Sounds, the Manchester City captain is asked what gives him a better feeling - winning the Premier League or the Champions League.

"I think if I didn't win anything [else] but won the Champions League, I still would have preferred to win the Premier League," said the 34-year-old full-back.

"It's 38 games, every game is a graft, there's no give-me games.

"Even when you're going to Nottingham Forest, it's not like, no disrespect to the other leagues, but in Spain for example, Italy, France - PSG's playing the bottom of the league, they're not really going to lose.

"The Premier League is definitely something special."

