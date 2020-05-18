Premier League decided by points per game: How would it work, what are the models and who would benefit?

Liverpool celebrations - Reuters

What is the points per game model?

This is one of the more straightforward options. In this model, a team’s number of points is simply divided by the number of matches they have played. The resulting figure is the average number of points each team has earned in each match of the season so far.

What would it mean?

In the Premier League, this system would see Sheffield United leapfrog Wolves into sixth and Arsenal overtake Tottenham Hotspur into eighth. In League One, a points per game model would mean that Wycombe Wanderers would jump from eighth place to third. As a result, Peterborough United would fall to seventh. The most significant change in League Two would be Swindon Town overtaking Crewe Alexandra at the top of the table.

Premier League

Champions: Liverpool

Champions League*: Leicester City, Chelsea, Manchester United

Europa League: Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arsenal

Relegated: Norwich City, Aston Villa, Bournemouth

*Assuming Manchester City’s Champions League ban is upheld

Premier League PPG table 2019-20

Championship

Champions: Leeds United

Promoted: West Bromwich Albion

Play-offs (if they remain between teams third to sixth): Fulham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Preston

Relegated: Barnsley, Luton Town, Charlton

League One

Champions: Coventry City

Promoted: Rotherham United

Play-offs: Wycombe Wanderers, Oxford United, Portsmouth, Fleetwood Town

Relegated: Bolton Wanderers, Southend, Tranmere Rovers

League Two

Champions: Swindon Town

Promoted: Crewe Alexandra, Plymouth Argyle

Play-offs: Cheltenham, Exeter, Colchester, Northampton Town

Bottom: Stevenage

Leeds Uniteds Luke Ayling celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates - Action Images

What is the weighted points per game model?

This model takes into account how many of a team’s remaining matches were due to be played at home or away. The system provides an average number of points for home matches and away matches, and multiplies them across a 38-game season. Those two averages are then added together.

What would it mean?

In the Premier League, Tottenham would finish in 8th instead of Arsenal, who would be better served by a simple points per game model. At the bottom of the table, West Ham would fall into the relegation zone, allowing Bournemouth to move into 17th. Unlike in points per game, Peterborough would remain in the League One play-off places, with Portsmouth dropping out.

Premier League

Champions: Liverpool

Champions League*: Leicester City, Chelsea, Manchester United

Europa League: Sheffield United, Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur

Relegated: West Ham United, Aston Villa, Bournemouth

*Assuming Manchester City’s Champions League ban is upheld

Championship

Champions: Leeds United

Promoted: West Bromwich Albion

Play-offs: Fulham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Preston

Relegated: Barnsley, Luton Town, Charlton

League One

Champions: Coventry City

Promoted: Rotherham United

Play-offs: Oxford, Fleetwood, Peterborough, Wycombe

Relegated: Bolton Wanderers, Southend, Tranmere Rovers

League Two

Champions: Swindon Town

Promoted: Crewe Alexandra, Plymouth Argyle

Play-offs: Cheltenham, Exeter, Colchester, Northampton Town

Bottom: Stevenage