Premier League DARTS, Week 4: Man City's romp, Mane's red, and Everton's woe

Welcome to Premier League DARTS, FC Yahoo‘s weekly EPL column that will run every Monday morning. Why “DARTS”? Because Henry Bushnell will recap the weekend’s biggest games with Discussion, Analysis, Reactions, Takeaways and Superlatives. All of that is below. But first, a brief intro …

It was billed as the Premier League’s version of a track meet, as a basketball game, as arguably the most enticing fixture of the season, and rightly so. Manchester City vs. Liverpool was supposed to be great, because it has been great. Was great in 2014, and in 2015, and 2016. Should have been great Saturday.

But Manchester City vs. Liverpool wasn’t great Saturday. For 35 minutes, it was relatively pedestrian. On 37 minutes, it was ruined.

The ruins were historic. Five-nil hadn’t happened to Liverpool since 1958, and not in the first division since 1946, because 5-0 doesn’t happen to a club like Liverpool. But it did. It was heavier than what some called the worst Arsenal defeat they had ever seen two weeks ago. It was, on paper, shocking.

It was also fake.

OK, that’s hyperbole. Just keeping you on your toes. Making sure you’re not dozing off on a dreary Monday.

City 5, Liverpool 0 was real. It sent City to the top of the league. But it was not something to put any stock into going forward. Not anything for Liverpool fans to worry about. Not in any way a true reflection of the gap between the teams.

Sadio Mane’s late first-half red card changed the game, and precluded any rational conclusions about City’s dominance or Liverpool’s (in)ability to challenge for a Premier League title. Playing 10-v-11 is difficult; playing 10-v-11 against Pep Guardiola’s City is next to impossible because of how well the Citizens move and keep the ball.

So it’s unwise to dissect the game from either team’s perspective. And certainly not from Liverpool’s.

But there are 37 minutes of 11-v-11 to look back on. And in them, there’s a goal that hinted at the answer to speculative questions coming from the blue half of Manchester.

1. City’s opener, and the value of a strike partnership

The questions had been floating around the Etihad since the start of the campaign, and perhaps since last winter: Can Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus co-exist in a front two?

Both are in their comfort zones leading the line, and neither belongs on the bench. But Guardiola’s inclination throughout his managerial career has been to opt for one true striker up top. He played the two alongside each other on Matchdays 1 and 2 with less than convincing results, then dropped Aguero to the bench for an away trip to Bournemouth. The Spaniard seemingly hasn’t settled on a first-choice 11, probably because even he doesn’t quite know what his optimal 11 is.

But he got a clue Saturday. And no, it wasn’t City’s third goal, when Aguero assisted on Jesus’ second. In fact, it didn’t even require Jesus to touch the ball.

Fernandinho’s win of the aerial ball was savvy. Kevin De Bruyne’s pass was sumptuous. Aguero’s movement was excellent. But watch Liverpool center back Ragnar Klavan. His initial reaction was to track Aguero’s run. For a split second, though, he hesitated, because he was aware of Jesus over his left shoulder.

(Original video: NBC Sports Network)

That’s the value of a strike partnership. It puts pressure on defenders to make more complex decisions. And it’s especially valuable when both the strikers are threats to run in behind, and when multiple midfielders can sneak crisp passes through small slits in a back line. City’s front four – Aguero, Jesus, De Bruyne and David Silva – is scary.

2. Mane’s red was controversial, but not disputable

Aguero’s opener was the game-winner, but Mane’s lunge was the game-ender. And to be clear, it was absolutely the correct decision. It was controversial by definition, because it provoked public disagreement. But controversial and disputable are two different things. This was indisputable.

In fact, it’s as if the rulebook was written specifically to penalize Mane’s challenge with a red. One of the seven categories of offenses for which a player can be sent off is “serious foul play,” which is defined by IFAB as follows:

