Premier League Darts play-offs: When, who, format & prize money

Luke Littler (left) will face Michael Smith (right) in the semi-finals, while Luke Humphries (centre left) and Michael van Gerwen (centre right) will be the other tie [Getty Images]

After 16 weeks of league action, it is time to crown the 2024 Premier League Darts champion.

Three matches remain, with teenager Luke Littler, world champion Luke Humphries, seven-time winner Michael van Gerwen and former world champion Michael Smith set to battle it out in the play-offs, which culminate in the final.

Here's everything you need as the 20th edition finds its winner.

When is the Premier League Darts final?

The Premier League Darts 2024 final takes place as part of the play-off night on 23 May at London's O2 Arena.

It follows 16 nights of league action across different European cities including Manchester, Aberdeen, Exeter and Rotterdam.

Who is playing in the Premier League Darts final and play-offs?

Four players are through to the Premier League Darts play-offs: Littler, Humphries, Van Gerwen and Smith.

Teenager Littler, playing in the Premier League for the first time, won four nights on his way to topping the league table with 40 points - a joint-record total in this format.

He'll face Smith in the semi-finals after the 2023 world champion sealed his spot with a win in Sheffield on the final league-stage night.

The pair have met seven times in the Premier League this season, with Smith leading the head-to-head 5-2.

Humphries, another debutant in the tournament, claimed four night wins, including three in a row from week six to eight, to finish second.

He became only the seventh player in Premier League history to finish the league phase with a 100-plus average and is "the one to beat", according to former World Championship semi-finalist Wayne Mardle.

Van Gerwen was far from him best in the group stages, being eliminated in the opening game of the night on eight occasions, but four nightly wins meant he finished third.

The Dutchman is seeking a third successive Premier League title having won the previous two years after finishing second and third in the league stage.

The pair have faced each other seven times across different competitions in 2024 and Humphries has won the past six.

Littler and Humphries are looking to follow Gary Anderson in 2011 and Glenn Durrant in 2020 in winning the tournament in their first appearance.

What is the format for the Premier League Darts final and play-offs?

Play-offs features three games - two semi-finals and the final.

The semi-final line-up is decided by the league table, with first facing fourth and second playing third in a best-of-19-leg tie.

The players that finished first and second in the league stage will have the darts and throw first in the semi-finals.

The final, which is played over 21 legs, follows.

What is the Premier League Darts play-offs order of play?

Semi-finals (from 19:15 BST)

Best of 19 legs

Luke Littler v Michael Smith

Luke Humphries v Michael van Gerwen

Final (from approx 21:30 BST)

Best of 21 legs

TBC v TBC

What is the prize money in Premier League Darts?

The total prize money for Premier League Darts this year is £1m.

All four of the players in the play-offs are guaranteed £85,000, with the winner earning £275,000 and the runner-up £125,000.

The four players who failed to reach the play-offs - Nathan Aspinall, Rob Cross, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright - earn £75,000, £70,000, £65,000 and £60,000 respectively based on their final position.

Each of the 16 nightly winners in the league stage earned a £10,000 bonus too.

Littler is 25th on the Order of Merit, having earned £303,500 in prize money.

Humphries leads the standings with over £1.5m, with Smith and Van Gerwen in second and third.

Premier League Darts 2024 table

Here's how the table finished after the 16 weeks of the league phase.

Van Gerwen claimed third spot ahead of Smith based on nightly wins.

Players secured two points per quarter-final victory, an extra point for winning their semi-final and five if they won the night.