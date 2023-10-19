Premier League considers Christmas Eve matches in latest round of TV scheduling

At least one Premier League match could yet be moved to Christmas Eve, clubs fear, as scheduling discussions are finalised on Friday.

Proposals to move the first match to December 24 since 1995 are said to have been raised this week, although a decision is yet to have been made.

The Premier League has refused to be drawn on the possibility, but its verdict will become clear within hours as new Christmas and New Year kick-offs are published.

Scheduling plans and kick-off times are amended regularly due to demands from broadcasters, local authorities and other competition commitments. However, the prospect of moving games to Christmas Eve has always been a contentious topic, particularly for away fans. December 24 matches were previously discussed in 2017, but then shelved amid pressure from MPs and fan groups expressing concern over potential travel chaos.

Club sources maintain, however, that at least one current December 23 fixture is in danger of being moved to Christmas Eve, which this year falls on a Sunday. Other insiders have also raised the prospect of some December 30 games being moved to New Year’s Eve, which could also present some travel difficulties.

The only match in the modern incarnation of the Premier League played on Christmas Eve has been Leeds United’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United in 1995. That game is best remembered for a Tony Yeboah solo effort at Elland Road.

Sources close to the Premier League said decisions on scheduling were still being finalised. The league declined to comment on whether festive matches are likely to be moved. “Nothing is final until final,” said one insider aware of discussions. “Not all changes are just for broadcast – some are for local authority and some might be for other competitions.”

One match definitely not believed to be in contention for Christmas Eve is the headline weekend fixture of Liverpool versus Arsenal.

Last year, the Christmas schedule was affected by the World Cup in Doha, with the Premier League resuming on Boxing Day to calm concerns around player burnout.

In 2017, the Premier League faced a backlash after it emerged there were plans to broadcast matches on Christmas Eve, which also then fell on a Sunday.

However, when Sky and BT Sport announced their picks, the day had been kept clear, with then Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore praising their “flexibility”.

